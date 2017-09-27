Three arrested for allegedly selling illegal insecticide

Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested two women and a man in the Paphos district for being allegedly in possession of illegal plant protection products.

The two women, aged 35 and 40, had 56 preparations, three cheques totalling €730 and €1,270 in their car which were confiscated.

The products have most likely been transported from the north as the instructions for use are in Turkish.

The two women were caught selling the preparations to farmers in Skouli, Paphos, police said.

The 41-year-old man who was arrested, a resident of Larnaca, is suspected to be the brain behind the operation. He has so far been arrested four times when he was found with large quantities of plant protection products.