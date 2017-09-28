Erdogan links fate of detained US pastor to wanted cleric Gulen

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling AK Party members during a meeting at his party headquarters in Ankara

President Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Thursday that Turkey could free a detained US pastor if the United States hands over a Muslim cleric living in Pennsylvania whom Ankara blames for a failed military coup last year.

Turkey has been seeking the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan whose supporters are blamed for trying to overthrow Erdogan’s government in July 2016. Gulen has denied any role in the coup attempt, in which 250 people were killed.

Thousands of people have been detained in a crackdown since the failed coup, including American Christian missionary Andrew Brunson, who ran a small church in Izmir on Turkey’s western coast.

Brunson has been held since October. Turkish media say the charges against him include membership of Gulen’s network, considered a terrorist organisation by the Turkish government. The United States says Brunson has been wrongfully imprisoned and has called for him to be released.

In a speech to police officers at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan appeared to link the fate of the two men.

“‘Give us the pastor back’, they say. You have one pastor as well. Give him (Gulen) to us,” Erdogan said. “Then we will try him (Brunson) and give him to you.”

“The (pastor) we have is on trial. Yours is not – he is living in Pennsylvania. You can give him easily. You can give him right away.”

A decree issued in August gave Erdogan authority to approve the exchange of foreigners detained or convicted in Turkey with people held in other countries “in situations required by national security or national interests”.

  • Roc.

    This Erodan has got to be the biggest fool turkey has ever had, he makes these up as he goes along, Its been on record by the state department that there is no evidence that Gulen was behind the coup and the USA have told this fool that if you can shows us evidence then we look into your extradition request.

    Blaming someone does not equate to instigating a coup. what part of democracy this fools does not seem to understand, and this is the person ROC has to deal with, then we have no chance of peace with him at the helm of Turkey. I feel so sorry for all those Turks that want him gone

