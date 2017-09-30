Studios open wide in October

Art lovers make sure your calendar is clear for the weekends of October as the Cyprus Open studios and the artist associated with the project, will be welcoming us into their art studios for a tour of their work and the chance to get the artists up close.

After the success of the 2016 event, the Open Studio team has been inspired to make the 2017 event even bigger and better. Founder of the event, Paphos-based artist Maria Etheridge, said “we invite you to explore our island of love and find amazing art in surprising places. You will make an authentic connection with our artistic community and discover artwork in a variety of forms, from painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, jewellery, glasswork and more.”

The month-long event offers free island-wide, self-guided tours of studios and work spaces where creative people meet the art-loving and art-buying public.

Full details of the featured artists can be found on the Open Studios website http://www.cyprusopenstudios.com/index.php/en/. Here you will also find a printed catalogue available from local outlets and a schedule of artists and their locations. Each artist also features a map on their individual entry on the website.

The Open Studios distinctive orange splash logo will be situated outside each member’s venue. The studios will be open every Saturday and Sunday of October from 11am until 5pm.

Open Studios

