North’s customs duty raised with UN secretary-general

October 16th, 2017 Cyprus 7 comments

North’s customs duty raised with UN secretary-general

Fresh fruit and vegetables at the state warehouse that is no longer being delivered to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north

President Nicos Anastasiades has already discussed with the United Nations secretary-general the ‘customs duty’ imposed on government goods sent to Greek Cypriots and Maronites in the north, government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Monday.

“The president has discussed this issue also with the UNSG and has filed in writing our positions and complaints, and will do the same also with the EU and elsewhere,” Papadopoulos said.

Papadopoulos did not say when the president spoke with the secretary-general.

He said that Anastasiades and the government have also reported the stance of the Turkish Cypriot authorities to all the international forums Cyprus is a member of.

Following the decision of Turkish Cypriot authorities to tax aid sent every week to the Greek Cypriot and Maronite villages in the north, the UN is only delivering medical supplies that are exempt from the duty.

As a result, since the beginning of the month, the government has not been able to send the around 340 people from these communities living in the Karpasia peninsula and the Maronite villages of Kormakitis and Karpashia basic items to cover household needs. This will be the third week these items – cooking oil, cleaning products, baby food, diapers, personal hygiene products, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned food and propane gas bottles – will not be delivered.

The UN delivers supplies to the Maronite communities in the north every other Tuesday, and to the Greek Cypriot communities in the Karpasia peninsula every Wednesday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    if i were in charge of RoC, i would stop the travelling between the north and south..It would make a massive impact and stopthe childish games.

    • The True Cypriot

      They cannot do that without agreeing to partition

  • Martin Standage

    As some of the Greek-Cypriots there said iin their interview in yesterdays Cyprus Mail, the best solution would be for the Cyprus Govt. to just send them money instead so they can buy what they need themselves locally as they get some supplies from their neighbours too and don’t often need the things which are sent over from this side.It will also save a lot of time and effort packing and transporting them with the U.N..

    • Evergreen

      It is a practical idea actually.

  • Evergreen

    Lets see now.

  • Roc.

    This is a childish act as punishment because of failed talks, nothing to do with an income as the money generated would make no impact, only people that suffer would the those that are enclaved, even Akinci disgrees with it, Shame on those that implemented it. thank god we never stooped down that low and play Tit for tat .

    • The True Cypriot

      Go back to your cave you idiot.

      They can all move south.

      You are MUCH lower than that – you created the division through EOKA/ENOSIS when THOUSANDS of us TCs were enclaved and many were murdered by your EOKA mates.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close