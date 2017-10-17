Cyprus to remain united in time

October 17th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

Cyprus to remain united in time

Serdar Denktash

The ‘government’ in the north has decided to reinstate winter time as of October 29, Turkish Cypriot daily Yeni Duzen reported on Tuesday, meaning the two parts of the island will remain on the same time zone again following last year’s separate time zones across the buffer zone.

Clocks in the north will turn back one hour on October 29.

The decision to follow Turkey in not switching from daylight-saving to winter time last year was made in September 2016 and implemented a month later, stirring feelings of frustration among many Turkish Cypriots.

Reflecting such frustration, on Tuesday Turkish Cypriot journalist Esra Aygin posted the news on Twitter with evident joy.

“Turkish Cypriots did it again! Ruling coalition yields to communal pressure: will implement #daylightsavings. Cyprus will be united in time,” she posted.

The September 2016 decision essentially meant that the north of the island remained an hour ahead relative to the south from October until spring-time, when clocks in the south were advanced by an hour and the two areas were synchronised again.

Last month, Turkish Cypriot ‘minister of finance’ Serdar Denktas said the north would continue to stay with Turkey’s time.

“We must be in the same time zone with Turkey, with which we have all types of relationships and cooperation,” he had said.

“If Turkey decides to implement winter time this year, we will sit down and discuss the issue.”

This prompted reaction from the teachers’ association, which said the decision was political and part of a bid to integrate with Turkey and divide the island.

  • mustafa balci

    You see my gc friends public opinion changed everything

  • Parthenon

    “A Hazy Shade Of Winter”

    Time, time, time See what’s become of me
    While I looked around for my possibilities
    I was so hard to please
    But look around Leaves are brown
    And the sky is a hazy shade of winter
    Hear the Greek Army band
    Down by the riverside’s
    Bound to be a better ride
    Than what you’ve got planned
    Carry your cup in your hand
    And look around you
    Leaves are brown, now
    And the sky is a hazy shade of winter
    Hang on to your hopes, my friend
    That’s an easy thing to say
    But if your hopes should pass away
    Simply pretend That you can build them again
    Look around
    The grass is high
    The fields are ripe
    It’s the springtime of my life
    Seasons change with the scenery
    Weaving time in a Greek tapestry
    Won’t you stop and remember me
    At any convenient time?
    Funny how my memory skips
    Looking over Greek manuscripts
    Of unpublished rhyme
    Drinking my vodka and lime
    I look around Leaves are brown
    And the sky is a hazy shade of winter
    Look around Leaves are brown
    There’s a patch of snow on the ground
    Look around Leaves are brown
    There’s a patch of snow on the ground

  • Veritas

    Akinci got his way. Well done.

