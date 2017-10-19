President in Brussels for leaders’ summit

President Nicos Anastasiades will participate in the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

EU leaders will discuss migration, digitalisation, defence, the EU’s external relations, and the future of Europe.

Τhey will review specific foreign policy issues, including relations with Turkey, at a working dinner.

Anastasiades is also going to participate in the European Peoples’ party summit to be held before the European Council Summit begins.

On the sidelines of the European Council, the President will meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the President of European Parliament Antonio Tajani and leaders of other European member states.

He will be accompanied by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides.

Anastasiades returns to Cyprus on October 20.