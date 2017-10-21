Business and politics the focus of president’s trip to Russia

October 21st, 2017 Business, Cyprus 4 comments

Business and politics the focus of president’s trip to Russia

President Anastasiades is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday

President Nicos Anastasiades departs on Sunday night for Moscow for a two-day official working visit that will include meetings with senior state officials.

According to a statement, Anastasiades, flanked by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Finance Harris Georgiades, Transport Minister Marios Demetriades and government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday and President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

On the agenda will be bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Cyprus problem talks, Russia’s relations with the European Union, as well as regional and international matters.

During the meeting with Putin, Anastasiades will sign bilateral agreements in areas like commercial shipping, international road transportation and communications, as well as memoranda of cooperation in areas like the economy, the statement said.

The two presidents will make remarks to the press after the meeting.

During his stay in Moscow, Anastasiades will also have contacts with Russian businessmen at a dinner organised by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, as well as reporters at a news conference for the Russian media at the Tass news agency.

The president and his delegation are scheduled to return to Cyprus on Tuesday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • AnalogMind

    Talking about shipping, the Greek merchant fleet moves more than 60% of all Chinese cargo by sea. Why not Cyprus to do the same with Russia? Move all Russian sea cargo via Cypriot owned vessels? If you want to put Putin to use then get an agreement which benefits the Cypriot GDP. Don’t go to Moscow to talk nonsense. You want to talk business? Then talk big business in a manner that is as apolitical and mostly probusiness.

  • AnalogMind

    Unless it is for “women and booze”, it normally is about “politics and business”. Who chooses these titles?

  • Douglas

    I guess it’s good to have close ties with powerful Countries,wonder how many other EU Country leaders are going to Russia ?

    • Bystander

      Not that many, I guess. Prez Nik is going to get his pre-election instructions. If Russia managed to put Trump in the White house (although not to a massive benefit to itself) then task of letting Anastasiades rule for second term must be dead easy.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close