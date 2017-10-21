Business and politics the focus of president’s trip to Russia

President Nicos Anastasiades departs on Sunday night for Moscow for a two-day official working visit that will include meetings with senior state officials.

According to a statement, Anastasiades, flanked by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Finance Harris Georgiades, Transport Minister Marios Demetriades and government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday and President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

On the agenda will be bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Cyprus problem talks, Russia’s relations with the European Union, as well as regional and international matters.

During the meeting with Putin, Anastasiades will sign bilateral agreements in areas like commercial shipping, international road transportation and communications, as well as memoranda of cooperation in areas like the economy, the statement said.

The two presidents will make remarks to the press after the meeting.

During his stay in Moscow, Anastasiades will also have contacts with Russian businessmen at a dinner organised by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, as well as reporters at a news conference for the Russian media at the Tass news agency.

The president and his delegation are scheduled to return to Cyprus on Tuesday.