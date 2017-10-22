Annoying boat touts in Paphos

I’ve just returned from another very good three-week holiday in Paphos and I must say that the work that is being carried out in the town is going to make a big improvement. The areas that are already finished are superb. My gripe is that in the tourist area down by the harbour, from the kiosk, is spoiled by the boat trip touts with their advertising boards and tricycles and scooters blocking the pathway so that you have less chance of avoiding them. This practice really is very annoying when many people walk that path several times a day, it was bad enough when the timeshare touts were around but these people are just as annoying!

Terry Stubbings, UK