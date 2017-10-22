Worried over safety of airspace over Cyprus

This week you published an article regarding the safety of airspace over Cyprus.
On Wednesday I witnessed what I believes was a very near miss over Paphos when a 747 took off from Paphos airport whilst another aircraft was coming in on the same flight path.
The 747 was at about 2000 feet, the other at 3000 feet, they were certainly nothing like 10 miles apart.
My friends were at the harbour on Thursday lunchtime and witnessed another aircraft coming into land, again over Geriskipou, when it suddenly aborted the landing and flew in a circle over the sea and then back up towards the Akamas before coming into land. This is very worrying for all the obvious reasons.
VM, Paphos

