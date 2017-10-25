Apoel and Apollon set for showdown

There are four games today for round 9 of the championship with all eyes set on the clash between Cyprus’ two ‘Europeans’, Apoel and Apollon at the GSP stadium, a fixture where the home side has not won in the last nine games.

The pressure will be on Apoel’s coach Giorgos Donis and his players after a string of awful performances in the league culminating in their defeat against AEK last Saturday, where they lost hands down.

It will be a difficult task for Donis, especially as Apoel’s injury list seems to get longer by the day, with eight players now ruled out while two more, Oar and Efraim, are short of match fitness after only returning recently from the treatment table.

There are no such injury concerns for Apollon with their coach Sofronis Avgousti happy to see Greek striker Fotis Papoulis get through 75 minutes of action last Sunday after returning from a lengthy injury.

For the record this will be the first time this season that Apoel will be playing a home game in front of their fans after playing two games behind closed doors.

Leaders Anorthosis, who, along with Apollon, remain the only undefeated sides in the league, are at home to one of the season’s pleasant surprises: Pafos FC.

Anorthosis’ Rony Levy does not like making too many changes to his starting line-up but Cisse is expected to return after serving his one game suspension, with Palanka and Alves expected to retain their places up front.

Pafos FC are currently in third place, having already defeated two of the so-called big guns (Omonia and AEL) and will be looking to add another scalp to their impressive start to the season.

The clash at the Tseirion involves two teams rooted at the foot of the table, Aris and Ethnikos Achnas.

Both sides are desperate for points in an effort to start moving away from the danger zone.

AEL will be looking to bounce back following two defeats against Olympiakos.

However, Olympiakos have shown they are a tough side to overcome and dangerous on the break as draws against Apollon and Omonia show.

In the day’s final game Ermis Aradippou are up against Alki, with either side capable of the three points.

Apoel vs Apollon & Anorthosis vs Pafos FC (both at 6.00), Aris vs Ethnikos Achnas (7.00), Ermis vs Alki (8.00)