Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty local head

October 25th, 2017 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 1 comments

Turkey starts trial of rights activists, including Amnesty local head

Amnesty Turkey Director Idil Eser is among those on trial

The Turkish trial of eleven human rights activists accused of terrorism charges started in Istanbul on Wednesday, a case that has sparked widespread concern in the West and become a flashpoint in Turkey’s tension with Europe.

The activists, who include the local head of Amnesty International and a German and a Swede, face up to 15 years in prison on charges that include membership in and aid to an “armed terrorist organisation”.

They were detained in July after they participated in a workshop on digital security held on an island near Istanbul. The case has deepened concerns that Turkey is sliding faster towards authoritarianism under President Tayyip Erdogan.

The court started the trial by checking the identities of the accused.

“This is ostensibly a trial of human rights defenders attending a workshop on an island in Istanbul, but in fact it is the Turkish justice system and Turkish authorities that are on trial,” said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty’s director for Europe and Central Asia, outside the courthouse.

Police blocked off the square outside the court, Istanbul’s Palace of Justice in the central Caglayan district, although the area was thronged with journalists.

Since a failed coup last year, authorities have jailed pending trial more than 50,000 and sacked or suspended some 150,000. Western allies fear Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to root out opponents and quash dissent.

Among those arrested were Amnesty International’s Turkey director, Idil Eser, German citizen Peter Frank Steudtner and Swedish citizen Ali Gharavi.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Stefcy

    A political trial, steered by the AKP and the pro Erdogan media.
    I don´t think there is anybody who is expecting a fair trial.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close