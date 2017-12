Superyacht Sailing Yacht A, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was captured off the Larnaca coast on Wednesday.

The sail-assisted motor yacht was designed by Phillipe Stark and build by luxury yacht builder Nobiskrug of Germany.

It was delivered earlier this year. The yacht is 142.81 metres in length, weighs 2,500 tonnes, has eight floors, 54 crew, bomb-proof glass and an underwater viewing floor.