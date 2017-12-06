Wanted man

Police said Wednesday they were seeking 37-year-old Iraklis Irakleous in connection with forgery and obtaining goods under false pretences, offences allegedly perpetrated in Nicosia last month.

Police said the man had bought a mobile phone worth €819 from a shop in Dhali and paid with a cheque, pretending to be the person whose name appeared on the document.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Pera Horio police station on 22607400, or their nearest police station, or public hotline 1460.