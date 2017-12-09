Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, protests subside

Palestinians gather around a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed two Palestinian gunmen on Saturday after rockets were fired from the enclave, in violence that erupted over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In Cairo, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said the Palestinians will seek a UN Security Council resolution over Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron will work together to try to persuade the United States to reconsider the move, a Turkish presidential source said.

Trump’s reversal of decades of US policy has infuriated the Arab world and upset Western allies, who say it is a blow to peace efforts and risks sparking more violence in the region.

Gaza militants launched at least three rockets towards Israeli towns from the Gaza Strip – which is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas – after dark on Friday. The day had been declared a “day of rage” by Palestinian factions protesting against Trump’s announcement on Wednesday.

“IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft targeted four facilities belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip: two weapons manufacturing sites, a weapons warehouse, a military compound,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

A Hamas source confirmed the two men killed in the pre-dawn air strikes belonged to the group, which has urged Palestinians to keep up the confrontation with Israeli forces.

Palestinian protests on Saturday were less intense than on the previous two days.

About 60 Palestinian youths threw stones at Israeli soldiers across the Gaza-Israel border and the health ministry said at least 10 were wounded by Israeli fire.

In the West Bank, Palestinians set fire to tyres and threw stones and fire-bombs at Israeli troops, who used tear gas. The Israeli military said one protester was arrested.

In East Jerusalem about 60 people demonstrated near the walled Old City, where paramilitary border police and officers on horseback tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas. Six demonstrators were arrested and two officers were injured by stones, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“RED LINES”

On Friday, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in protest and two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza border. Scores more were wounded there and in the West Bank. Across the Arab and Muslim worlds, thousands more protesters had gathered to express solidarity.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday the United States could no longer broker peace talks. Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is leading efforts to restart negotiations, though his bid has shown little progress.

Abbas’s diplomatic affairs adviser said the leader would not be meeting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who was due to visit the region later this month.

“America has crossed all red lines with its latest decisions over Jerusalem,” the adviser, Majdi al-Khaldi, said.

A possible meeting with Pence has also been turned down by Egypt’s Coptic Church, MENA state news agency reported on Saturday.

The Turkish presidential source said Erdogan and Macron agreed during a phone call that Trump’s move was worrying for the region and that Turkey and France would make a joint effort to try to reverse the US decision.

Erdogan also spoke to the presidents of Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Azerbaijan on Saturday, the source said. On Wednesday, he called an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Turkey next week.

“A GIFT TO RADICALISM”

The status of Jerusalem has been one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians for generations.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital. Palestinians want the eastern part of the city as the capital of a future independent state of their own.

Most countries consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East War, to be occupied territory. It includes the Old City, home to sites considered holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians alike.

For decades, Washington, like most of the rest of the international community, held back from recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, saying its status should be determined as part of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Trump also said on Wednesday he was starting the process of moving the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Trump administration argues that the peace process has become moribund, and outdated policies need to be jettisoned for the sides in the conflict to make progress.

A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Saturday that Trump’s move was a boon to radicals.

“These issues are a gift to radicalism. Radicals and extremists will use that to fan the language of hate,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

  • Sam

    Its all the Ottomans fault; (And I know I will get slaughtered for my statement!)
    And the British Empire;

    If the Ottomans didn’t chase all those Beautiful women around the world and if the British empire didn’t get involved then the region still would have been under the Ottomans rule!

    Whilst this area was under the Ottoman rule it was no where near in turmoil and in trouble the way it has been,
    Unfortunately the Ottomans decline/Termination and the British helping was the rise of the Iraq/Palestine/ Egypt and rest of the region which remains to be unstable ever since and seems it will continue to be in Turmoil due to Trumps ill decision;

    Lets face it Since the Termination or the Ottomans the region has had no peace and people has been slaughtered every day;
    600 hundred years of rule says it a Peaceful During that time ;

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Under Ottoman rule the Greek Cypriots bridegroom in the North (karpasia) had to accept that his bride be first bedded by the chief Turk etc etc .We are on earth to be tested and rewarded where it matters.and not for unrestricted life practices on earth against our Makers laws.

      • Sam

        I didn’t say it was Perfect during the ottoman period but I did say they liked there women!
        And to be honest it does not matter which century you live inn, There will always be issues but what is going on right now and for the last 60 years in the Israel region its been blood shed and people are been killed daily,

        The chief Turk and many like him caused the decline of the Ottomans and self destruction,
        Only they ruled the region for 600 years and taking this into consideration there must of had been some peaceful times,
        The Israel region has only been there for half a century and the blood shed continues;

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Do you consider the current behaviour of the Turkish government to be classed as civilized ?
          Since the major religion of the world is Christianity, no Christian can overrule his God by not supporting the Jews keep what He gave them.

          • Sam

            What is uncivilized about the Current Turkish Government ?
            My view is Yes they are absolutely Civilized; Which country in the world has sheltered all those Syrian people? Turkey has taken inn 5m Syrian Refuges; Is this not civilised ?
            Turkey had recently protected Qatar using its military;
            Turkey has the second largest army in NATO after the US;

            Christianity is the largest Religion only Muslims is not far behind in terms of Quantity and is on the rise; Islam is the fastest growing religion;

            I’m struggling with the point your trying to make?

  • SuzieQ

    CM–have you read your own Comment Policy? Once again I ask you to read some comments on here and ask yourself if they should be published according to the rules you have stipulated.

    • Sam

      Should you not be blaming Trump and his offices for such a poor decision rather then CM?
      (I guess if CM was run by the Rothchild you wouldn’t see any of the real comments of how people are feeling)
      I mean what the hell did you expect from such a crazy bad decision the US has made?
      Abuse and fighting and killing is the backlash of this evil decision that Yank has made,]
      Even a 5 year old can predict such backlash would happen,
      Why couldn’t you!

      More will come!
      Trust it as the feeling is strong,

  • Alan McIntyre

    Contributors above are getting very angry and personally rude to those of a different opinion, but if I may offer an observation about what the future is about to reveal, I would point out that the news report above states that; ‘The status of Jerusalem has been one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians for generations.

    Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital. Palestinians want the eastern part of the city as the capital of a future independent state of their own.’
    But interestingly, this very situation was written about in a book around 518BC, that is some 2535 years ago!

    It is very specific and graphic in its prophecy, or for the atheists, the prediction that it will not be the ‘disputed territories of the West bank’ historically known as Judea and Samaria, that will be the climax of the confrontation between the Arabs, the Muslim world and most of the ‘international community… ie: UN’ against the tiny state of Israel that results in a war, but the status and sovereignty of the ancient Jewish city of Jerusalem.

    History has already been written, and the world will indeed see for themselves which book, Bible, Koran, Book of Mormon, etc etc, is the product of the true God. Just wait and watch and see for yourselves, as it will likely be beamed into your very own living rooms in full high definition colour! Maranatha Yeshua Adonai!

    Just read Zechariah Chapter 12 vs 2 for yourself…

    “Behold, I am going to make Jerusalem a cup that causes reeling to all the peoples around; and when the siege is against Jerusalem, it will also be against Judah.
    “It will come about in that day that I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples; all who lift it will be severely injured. And all the nations of the earth will be gathered against it.
    “In that day,” declares the LORD, “I will strike every horse with bewilderment and his rider with madness. But I will watch over the house of Judah, while I strike every horse of the peoples with blindness.…

    Regards, Alan.

  • Helen4Yemen

    That was how the Ethiopians felt when the Italians got
    there. The French were in Algeria for 130 years. Where
    are they now. I say, until this snow-white man known as
    the Ashkenazi is sent one-way ticket to Lithuania, Poland,
    Hungary that the Arab and Islamic world must understand
    that it would be like not paying attention when cancer is
    growing in the body.

  • Paranam Kid

    Excellent, rocket fire from Gaza, just was the racist cesspool wants, because then it will have a good excuse to fully attack Gaza again & kill 1000s of innocent men, women & esp. children (those “little snakes, as that ziofascist trash minister of injustice Ayelet Shaked calls them). Another fruitful step in the genocide of the Palestinians.

    • NadavKatz

      “Excellent” says the blood-thirsty about the rockets fired at the civilian population of the State of Israel, eager to sea Jewish blood of men, women, children, the elderly, spilled. And why: Because an American President acted based on the legal decision of the US Congress to declare that both agree that the capital of the State of Israel – on a different content – is Jerusalem.

      How sick!! But, these are the thugs whom we, Jews, face, sadly.

      • Paranam Kid

        The psychopathic nut acted on his own decision, did not need Congress for that. He acted against international law in order to please his ziofascist pals who donated money to his campaign & the ziofascists who are pulling the strings in that rotting, cancerous, stinking, racist swamp that is the only true scourge, a plague, to the Middle East, and to humanity for that matter.

        • Evergreen

          True.

      • Paranam Kid

        “We” say never again? You keep conflating Judaism & zionism to cover up the latter’s war crimes & crimes against humanity. But only the true Jews apply “never again” to everyone.

        Your ziofascist trash, on the other hand, don’t see the Palestinians as humans, you see them as vermin, to crushed & destroyed, which is why you psychopathic war criminals say “any time again if we can slaughter & exterminate those filthy Palestinians.”

        • Helen4Yemen

          What part of Zionism is not Judaism?

          Exodus 33:2-3 It is a land rich with milk and honey, and I will send an angel to force out those people who live there—the Canaanites, the Amorites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites. I would go with my people, but they are so rebellious that I would destroy them before they get there.

          Exodus 34:11 I will force out the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, but you must do what I command you today.

          Exodus 34:24 I will force the nations out of your land and enlarge your borders. Then no one will try to take your property when you come to worship me these three times each year.

          Numbers 32:21 You also agreed to cross the Jordan and stay with the rest of the Israelites, until the Lord forces our enemies out of the land.

          Numbers 33:52 you must force out the people living there. Destroy their idols and tear down their altars.

          Numbers 33:55 If you don’t force out all the people there, they will be like pointed sticks in your eyes and thorns in your back. They will always be trouble for you,

          Deuteronomy 7:2 the Lord will force them out of the land. Then you must destroy them without mercy. Don’t make any peace treaties with them,

          Deuteronomy 7:22 As you attack these nations, the Lord will force them out little by little.

          Deuteronomy 9:1 Moses said: Israel, listen to me! You will soon cross the Jordan River and go into the land to force out the nations that live there.

          Joshua 3:10 The Canaanites, the Hittites, the Hivites, the Perizzites, the Girgashites, the Amorites, and the Jebusites control the land on the other side of the river. But the living God will be with you and will force them out of the land when you attack. And now, God is going to prove that he’s powerful enough to force them out.

          2 Chronicles 20:7 Our God, you forced out the nations who lived in this land before your people Israel came here, and you gave it to the descendants of your friend Abraham forever.

          Numbers 33:55 If you don’t force out all the people there, they will be like pointed sticks in your eyes and thorns in your back. They will always be trouble for you, 56 and I will treat you as cruelly as I planned on treating them.

          • Paranam Kid

            In those days zionism did not exist yet. Zionism is a relatively recent political ideology based on racism, Judaism is a religion. The zionists like to conflate the 2 to justify their depraved behaviour.

            • Helen4Yemen

              Is this Zionism and Judaism – or not?
              ________

              Instructions for Conquering Canaan

              Numbers 33:50 The Lord spoke to Moses in the plains of Moab by Jordan near Jericho, saying: 51 Speak to the children of Israel, and say to them: When you are crossing over Jordan into the land of Canaan, 52 then you will drive out all the inhabitants of the land from before you, and destroy all their carved images, and destroy all their molded images, and destroy all their high places, 53 and you will drive out the inhabitants of the land and dwell in it, because I have given you the land to inherit it. 54 You will possess the land by lot for an inheritance among your families, and to the larger you will give the larger inheritance, and to the smaller you will give the smaller inheritance. Every man’s inheritance will be in the place where his lot falls. By the tribes of your fathers you will inherit.

              Numbers 33:55 But if you do not drive out the inhabitants of the land from before you, then those whom you let remain will be like thorns in your eyes and thorns in your sides. They will show hostility to you in the land in which you live. 56 And what I had planned to do to them, I will do to you.

              • Paranam Kid

                Modern zionism is not based on that. Herzl’s idea was just to create a country for the Jews, not even a priori in the Middle East.

        • Helen4Yemen

          93% of American Jews supported the war on Gaza, 2% did not and 5% did not care. Which means 98% of American Jews supported the carnage against Gaza.

          https://web.archive.ORG/web/20171006181738/http://news.gallup.COM/poll/174266/religion-plays-large-role-americans-support-israelis.aspx
          __________________________
          A survey by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 95% of Israeli Jews think the operation in Gaza is just.

          https://www.washingtonpost.COM/world/middle_east/israelis-support-netanyahu-and-gaza-war-despite-rising-deaths-on-both-sides/2014/07/29/0d562c44-1748-11e4-9349-84d4a85be981_story.html

          • Paranam Kid

            I cannot & shall not dispute those numbers. All I can say is that those Jews who support war are effectively ziofascists.

            Generally speaking, religious people who believe war is just are hypocrites of the worst kind. Your 1st link shows “religious Americans are significantly more likely than less religious Americans to be sympathetic to the Israelis in the Middle East situation.”, which is not surprising. My experience in life tells me that, on the whole, the more religious a person is, irrespective of his/her religion, the more cautious one needs to be because the person may well be very different from the way s/he presents her/himself.

            • Helen4Yemen

              You still need to pay attention to the 98% of American Jews who supported the war on Gaza. How many of them were non-believing Jews? Huge %. You see, Jews who enter Palestine solidarity movements do so to undermine the movement from within. 98% speaks for itself.

              • Paranam Kid

                I don’t agree with you on the last statement. Read sme Mondoweiss articles, as well as the comments below the articles.

      • Helen4Yemen

        WHAT IS JEWISH BLOOD?

        The human race is divided into 26 genetic groups. The
        Ashkenazi is assigned #22 which is in Europe and they
        call it “European Jewish”. It is simply a code word for
        “Khazar”, is it not? If not, tell me what the meaning of
        “European Jewish” is? Is there “African-Jewish”?
        “Asian-Jewish?

        Africa
        1. Africa North
        2. Africa South-Central Hunter Gatherers
        3. Africa Southeastern
        4. Benin/Togo
        5. Cameroon/Congo
        6. Ivory Coast/Ghana
        7. Mali
        8. Nigeria
        9. Senegal
        America
        10. Native American
        Asia
        11. Asia East
        12. Asia Central
        13. Asia South
        Europe
        14. lberian Peninsula
        15. Great Britain
        16. Italy/Greece
        17. Ireland
        18. Europe Eest
        19. Europe West
        20. Scandinavia
        21. Finland/Northwest Russia
        22. European Jewish
        Pacific Islander
        23. Polynesia
        24. Melanesia
        West Asia
        25. Caucasus
        26. Middle East

        https://www.ancestry.COM/dna/ethnicity/

      • Helen4Yemen

        When you say “Never again”, you must face Germany.

        You got fat eating our falafel, have you not? You need to

        show gratitude.

    • Gold51

      If rockets continou to be fired randomly into Israel by morons with no foresight, then they will be hunted down and killed in retaliation, Palestinian civilians will also become victims.
      Nobody in thier right mind can approve of this insanity.?

      • NadavKatz

        “If rockets continue to be fired randomly into Israel by morons” like the Muslim-Arab poster “Paranam Kid”….!! The man, like the ones whom he represents here, is blood thirty, and the more Jewish blood is spilled the better, be it the blood of men, women, children or the elderly.

        • Helen4Yemen

          Why can’t Khazars commonly known as “Ashkenazi” go home where 99% of their ancestry is from: Europe?

          1) Larry David…………… 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European
          2) Bernie Sanders……… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European
          3) Alan Dershowitz……. 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
          4) Tony Kushner……….. 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
          5) Neil Gaiman…………. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European

      • Paranam Kid

        The moron in the White House unilaterally a theft by ziofascist morons that goes goes against international law, so it is fully justified that the Palestinians attack the ziofascist morons. And there will be attacks on Americans as well as Jews elsewhere in the world thanks to that American psychopathic moron who lacked the foresight to anticipate what would happen following his moronic decision to keep his ziofascist moronic donors in the US & his ziofascist moronic masters in that stinking, racist, cancerous, moronic swamp happy. It is that decision, and that decision only, that is the true insanity, nothing else.

        Your moronic comment demonstrates your moronic understanding of the real issue is a product of your moronic mind.

      • Helen4Yemen

        Why must Arab land be used to settle European Jewry that was hated and rejected by the Christian West?

        Ashkenazi = Khazars

        1) Larry David…………… 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        2) Bernie Sanders……… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        3) Alan Dershowitz……. 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        4) Tony Kushner……….. 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        5) Neil Gaiman…………. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European

    • Evergreen

      Yes.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      All that exists belongs to God and has the right to give it to His chosen people the land Moses took them to. Be grateful that Israel is not asking for all the territory they still have a God right to have. Palestinians also have a God given right to live in the Holy lands of Israel provided they accept to live peacefully with the Jews . War mongers like the Panamas should direct they attention to Turkey who under the rights of a guarantor converted an intervention into an invasion that now has more Turkish settlers than Turkish Cypriots

      • Paranam Kid

        Don’t forget to go to church tomorrow & thank the almighty that “Israel is not asking for all the territory they still have a God right to have.”

        And please, do not question what the vicar or the priest or whichever of those dignitaries tells you to think, do not question god’s word & be grateful that the jews and their 2nd in command the christians, know what god thinks, how he sees things on earth & what his intentions are. Be thankful 1000 times that the “judeo-christian” faith is the only true faith that knows what is good for the other earthlings & shows them the right way.

        Give thanks, oh NickDavis844, and keep working at crushing belivers of all the other faiths & esp. the non-believers.

        • Helen4Yemen

          DID GOD GIVE PALESTINE TO KHAZARS?

          95% of world Jewry is European Ashkenazi at 99% European ancestry but 0% Middle East ancestry. The Ashkenazi have almost identical DNA! The fraud of “coming back” is over! The Ashkenazi simply needs to look in the mirror and accept and embrace his European heritage.

          1) Larry David…………… 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European … 0% Middle Eastern
          2) Bernie Sanders……… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European … 0% Middle Eastern
          3) Alan Dershowitz……. 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European … 0% Middle Eastern
          4) Tony Kushner……….. 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European … 0% Middle Eastern
          5) Neil Gaiman…………. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European … 0% Middle Eastern

          • Paranam Kid

            God, who is that?

            • Helen4Yemen

              Assuming all the biblical hocus-pocus are historical events,
              “God” did not give land to Khazars today known as “Ashkenazi”.

              • Paranam Kid

                I fully agree, esp. since there is no god any more than zeus or jupiter exist.

      • Helen4Yemen

        DID GOD GIVE LAND TO KHAZARS?

        95% of world Jewry is European Ashkenazi at 99% European ancestry but 0% Middle East ancestry. The Ashkenazi have almost identical DNA! The fraud of “coming back” is over! The Ashkenazi simply needs to look in the mirror and accept and embrace his European heritage.

        95% of world Jewry is European Ashkenazi at 99% European ancestry but 0% Middle East ancestry. The Ashkenazi have almost identical DNA! The fraud of “coming back” is over! The Ashkenazi simply needs to look in the mirror and accept and embrace his European heritage.

        1) Larry David…………… 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        2) Bernie Sanders……… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        3) Alan Dershowitz……. 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        4) Tony Kushner……….. 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
        5) Neil Gaiman…………. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European

  • Douglas

    Political decisions are not always to our liking but do we turn to violence as a consequence,the innocent people often suffer due to fanatics

  • Really?

    Hamas is responsible for attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip. Will the terrorists put their population there through another hell? For what?

  • Gold51

    Why start sending rockets anywhere into Israel at civilians again.?
    Retaliation on civilians will not change a thing .
    In reality what has changed.?
    Another excuse for senseless killings.!
    Trump has implemented what other US Presidents promised to do, but avoided the subject like the plague.
    Will Trumps disition help to end this conflict…. in time?

    • NadavKatz

      I share your sentiments. I would only add: A American President acts based on legal act of the US Congress. Yet, the Muslim-Arabs express their frustration by attempting to mass murder Jews on a different continent….!!

      • Gold51

        Yes….i agree.
        There is no excuse for endless killing.

    • Helen4Yemen

      Why must Arab land be used to settle white Jews that Europe rejected?

      Genetic science has determined that the Ashkenazi are in fact Khazars and have been assigned a genetic group called “European Jewish” a secret code for Khazar. What do Arabs owe KHAZARS?

      Africa
      1. Africa North
      2. Africa South-Central Hunter Gatherers
      3. Africa Southeastern
      4. Benin/Togo
      5. Cameroon/Congo
      6. Ivory Coast/Ghana
      7. Mali
      8. Nigeria
      9. Senegal
      America
      10. Native American
      Asia
      11. Asia East
      12. Asia Central
      13. Asia South
      Europe
      14. lberian Peninsula
      15. Great Britain
      16. Italy/Greece
      17. Ireland
      18. Europe Eest
      19. Europe West
      20. Scandinavia
      21. Finland/Northwest Russia
      22. European Jewish
      Pacific Islander
      23. Polynesia
      24. Melanesia
      West Asia
      25. Caucasus
      26. Middle East

      https://www.ancestry.COM/dna/ethnicity/

  • NadavKatz

    When you fire rockets at civilian population centers in the State of Israel in order to mass murder as many civilian Jews as possible there is a price for that.

  • Paralimni

    What did you expect the IAF to bomb with flowers? don’t throw rockets and Israel will not bomb you

    • NadavKatz

      Sadly, this is precisely what some expect: Rocketing the civilian population of the State of Israel and not be punished by it. Those days, when Jews were being spit at and bitten in the middle of the street in broad daylight without any response from the Jews, are over. Some refuse to accept this reality, sadly.

