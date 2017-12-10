The British abroad are no style icons

December 10th, 2017 Guest Columnist, Opinion 10 comments

The Brit abroad uniform, bare torso and tattoo

By Gavin Jones

As a product of a mixed marriage, it’s my belief that those of us caught in this quirk of fate tend to feel that nowhere in particular can be classed as home and that it’s more a question of wherever my hat is, that’s my home, as the song goes. It’s certainly so in my case.

Add that to the fact that as I’ve lived in a myriad of places in different countries, not for me the excessive outpouring of love for my country and general patriotic fervour which can be witnessed all too often in public, articles or newspaper forums together with xenophobic diatribes thrown into the pot for good measure.

During my childhood days and before the advent of the package holiday, I was fortunate enough to have been taken abroad by my parents and was thus exposed to the sound of different languages, culture, food, modes of transport, architecture and other facets. My first such recollection was a holiday in the mid-1950s spent in a quiet village called Tossa de Mar located on the Spanish Costa Brava and there wasn’t a Briton in sight. We stayed in one of only two hotels.

My parents befriended two Belgian and German couples with their respective children and I had a wonderful time. I also remember my father mumbling under his breath that despite the Germans having been defeated in the war, they now seemed to be prospering as never before if the numbers of them driving around in fancy cars in places like Tossa were anything to go by!

The advent of the package holiday in the 1960s changed everything for ever and some years later I returned to Tossa and its neighbour, Lloret de Mar, to find that both had been submerged under concrete gin palaces, fish and chip ‘emporia’, tacky souvenir shops and crowded beaches with hardly a spot left upon which to lay a towel.

It’s a constant source of amazement why so many tens of millions of us work 50 weeks of the year in order to sit in cramped seats in a metal tube, plonk ourselves on some beach for a fortnight, get roasted and return to our workplace to show off a tan which disappears after a couple of days.

In these havens of suntan oil, kebabs, pizzas, English breakfasts, chips doused with curry sauce and excessive drinking, the Brits stand out a mile and all inhibitions are cast to the four winds. The Friday and Saturday night binges that are de rigueur in so many British towns are transferred abroad and can be played out on a nightly basis with the girls very often leading the way, consuming profusions of ‘shots’ with a maniacal frenzy. I’ve surmised that perhaps all this exuberant excess is an antidote to the standard British reserve and it’s only through alcohol that this characteristic can be instantly reversed.

This leads on to how the British dress when they alight on foreign shores. Despite the nation becoming more fashion conscious in the context of what people wear, with many home-grown designers in the forefront, generally Britons still prefer to wear standard kit comprising of ill-fitting T-shirts or shorts, very often sporting the Union Jack and an array of unfashionable headgear and footwear. Sandals worn with socks guarantees that the individual is a Brit!

All too often, men walk about in foreign holiday resorts with no top, displaying either a well-formed beer belly, tattoos or invariably both, the latter having now become a so-called fashion statement in its own right thanks to the likes of David Beckham.

Perhaps another couple of centuries are required for Brits to acquire that inbuilt sense of style that Italians seem to acquire the moment they exit the womb. Actually, perhaps they need even longer.

  • Evergreen

    A wonderful article because of its truth. The contents are very strongly substantiated with the abhorrent photograoh which obviously reflects a fery vast majority of Brits here. I wonder why a vast majority of Brits here stop wearing shirts in the begining of summer and walk /drive/run daily business only in some strange and color faded shorts.

  • disqus_mo8c3tVuI1

    A Good one Gavin…a bit too harsh on the Brits; after all, isn’t that what Cypriots want to turn their places to and meet the demand of such a refined tourism? Have you not been to Ayia Napa and Co recently, or the other tacky tourist areas offering the same things you mentioned instead of developing and introducing the beautiful Cypriot cuisine?

  • eren3_eren

    I am glad we seen this side of you too Gavin, enjoyed reading it and had few laughs.

  • Pullaard

    Beer bellies, tats, fish n chips, lobster tans – you forgot to mention The Sun, Gavin – makes you proud to be British don’t it. And a picture of such a specimen was used by the CTO to publicise Pafos a few years ago. Go figure.

    • eren3_eren

      😂😂😂

    • Evergreen

      Nice😄😁😉

  • Cousin Jack

    That particular class of Brit certainly isn’t a style icon, but don’t put us all in the same box. I’ve often “people-watched” down at the harbour in Paphos and come to the conclusion that most of the hotels obviously don’t put mirrors in their accommodation!

  • Jaycie

    Cyprus should follow either Spain, they have laws for this kind of behavior or Crete, they canceled last
    summer 10 000 bookings to protect the rest of the tourists. We avoid tourist areas . People should take a towel or a nice piece of cloth to protect themselves.

  • I think the higher class of Brit goes elsewhere. Like Provence etc.

  • Monica

    Maybe some of the destinations could supply more venues worth ‘dressing-up’ for …. Then they would not feel the need to fit in with some of the present inhabitants.

