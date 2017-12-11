Turkish Cypriot daily in trouble over ‘vulgar’ Erdogan cartoon

December 11th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

Turkish Cypriot daily in trouble over ‘vulgar’ Erdogan cartoon

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Cyprus Affairs Recep Akdag said the cartoon insulted the president and Turkey

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Cyprus Affairs Recep Akdag, called on ‘prosecutors’ in the north to bring to the justice Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika for publishing an ‘insulting’ cartoon depicting a Greek statue urinating on the head of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was reported on Monday.

Afrika found itself in hot water after publishing the cartoon, which has originally appeared in a Greek newspaper, last Thursday during the Turkish president’s official visit in Athens last week. Afrika posted the cartoon under the title “Through Greek eyes”.

Speaking to Anadolu agency, Akdag condemned the sketch as ‘shameful, dishonourable and vulgar’.

“Those who did this will be asked to answer to the justice. I will personally do my utmost for this immorality on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people to be punished,” Akdag said.

He said that Afrika and some of its journalists and columnists had published in the past “insulting and offending articles” about the Turkish nation.

Akdag also criticised Afrika and its columnists for lacking ‘national spirit’ and for writing not on behalf of the Turkish nation but rather “expressing the voice of the Greek Cypriots”.

“Those who did this should definitely pay the price and be brought before justice,” Akdag said.

This immorality and indecency, he said, was targeted not only against President Erdogan but also against the entire Turkish nation.

The sketch reportedly drew the ire of representatives of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as well as members of the Turkish Cypriot Revival Party, backed by Turkish nationals living in the north, who protested outside Afrika’s headquarters and placed a black wreath at the daily’s main entrance.

Reactions from politicians in the north varied with some supporting the publication and others condemning it.

 

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    İrresponsıble peoples comments that could harm the WHOLE publıc at large of any Country
    Should not be used for a publıcıty stunt to sell newspapers

  • elbmw

    “Akdag also criticised Afrika and its columnists for lacking ‘national spirit’” – national spirit? I think he means jingoism. Anyone not jingoistic enough is labeled as lacking national spirit. Unfortunately, this is the nature of Turkish politics and while people may blame Erdogan for this, as far as I’m concerned it has been the case for decades. No one in the occupied areas (or Turkey) seems safe from being a slave to Turkish extreme patriotism.

  • mazuate

    it is vulgar that the subservient enclave under the diktat of the sultanate and its cronies is persecuting free expression – back to medieval times in islamic style!!!

  • Evergreen

    A pretty vulgar cartoon.

  • Easy does it

    Freedom of expression and Islam don’t mix.

  • Gold51

    Make his hair grow quicker…lol
    I suppose this means the TC politicians supporting this cartoon are Cleric Gulan supporters.
    Expect a knock on the door soon….

