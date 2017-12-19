Brace for a UK election next year, Corbyn says

December 19th, 2017 Britain, World 4 comments

Brace for a UK election next year, Corbyn says

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during news conference at the United Nations Office in Geneva

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said there is likely to be a British national election next year but that he opposes a second referendum on European Union membership, Grazia magazine reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May lost her Conservative Party its majority in parliament by betting on a snap election in June, weakening her hand in Brexit negotiations. Labour by contrast did well at the election, making a net gain of 30 seats in Britain’s 650-seat parliament.

Corbyn, a lifelong socialist, who has repeatedly claimed that he will win power, said there would soon be another election.

“There will probably be another election in the next 12 months,” he was quoted by Grazia as saying. He predicted his Labour Party would win.

“I’m ready to be Prime Minister tomorrow,” Corbyn said.

Corbyn, who said he voted against EU membership in a 1975 referendum but voted for membership in 2016, said he opposed former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair’s proposal for another referendum on membership.

“Some were extremely irresponsible in what they did and said, but we have to recognise it was the largest participation of people in an electoral process ever in Britain and they chose to leave,” Corbyn was quoted as saying.

“I think we should continue putting pressure on the government to allow a transition period to develop, because at the moment we’re in danger of getting into a complete mess in March 2019,” Corbyn said, referring to the date Britain is due to leave the EU.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    He is not fit for purpose but the remoaners on Brexit might vote for him irrespectively.

    • NuffSaid

      Why Douglas? Corbyn is a brexiter.

  • cyprusclive

    I think even the most die-hard of Socialists wouldn’t vote for Corbyn. He might get votes in Venezuela. The Pound would plunge, he would borrow like mad to cripple the country and wold re-join the EU despite having been anti-EU for decades with Weggie Benn. UK’s worst nightmare.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I would imagine the irony is wasted on many here that it is Conservative ineptitude over the last few years that has given rise to the possibility that Jeremy Corbyn could be PM this time next.
      As for the UK’s “worst nightmare” I seriously doubt he could be any worse than the party that’s been running the country for the last seven and a half years!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close