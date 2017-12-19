Cleaners strike at Limassol hospital over staff shortages

Cleaners at Limassol general hospital went on a four-hour strike on Tuesday morning complaining about a shortage of staff.

During the strike, which started at 7am, cleaners said they cannot cope with the difficult circumstances. According to the unions there should be 92 of them while currently there are only 76.

“They need to carry on 500 days of leave and 2,000 extra days to the next year,” cleaner Panayiota Michael said.

She added the cleaners’ work has increased due to an increase in patients and each one “has to do the work of two to three posts”.

In the evening, there is only one cleaner on each floor cleaning three wards, resulting in poor work being done and the risk of spreading germs.

The employees themselves have health problems due to the heavy workload, with the result that several of them have been on sick leave for some time.

“If our demands to solve the problems are not accepted we will take drastic measures,” Michael warned, saying that the situation has been bad for years.