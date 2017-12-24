Welcome news over first speech rehabilitation clinic

I would like to comment on your article “President opens speech rehabilitation clinic” (Sunday Mail, December 17). The fact that President Anastadiades is championing the first university speech clinic in Cyprus is a great thing. The clinic will help people with many different speech problems, especially children.

Since stammering is the most prevalent speech disorder among children, I would like to add that there is a great resource for stammering in the website of the US-based nonprofit organisation The Stuttering Foundation (www.stammeringhelp.org) , which offers many free resources for stammerers of all ages. As is the case with every other nation, one per cent of adults and four per cent of children in Cyprus have issues with stuttering.

I hope that there are more articles about this innovative speech clinic and that President Anastasiades continues his vocal support.

Laura Palmer

Houston, Texas