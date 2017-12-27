Nine presidential hopefuls to submit candidacies on Friday

NINE contenders for the January 28 presidential elections are expected submit their candidacies on Friday, at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia.

The government’s Press and Information Office said in an announcement that the first candidate will be Haris Aristidou at 9am, followed by Christakis Kapiliotis at 9.30 and Andreas Efstratiou at 9.45.

This will be Efstratiou’s fourth attempt. In 2014 he was ordered to pay €20,000 to the election commission after more than half a million ballot papers were destroyed in the run up to the 2013 election when he used the Guinness World Record logo without the company’s consent. In 2007, he had permission from Guinness to use their logo for creating the longest wedding gown train at 1,362 metres in 2007. He no longer holds the record.

Next to submit his candidacy will be Michalis Mina at 10am, followed by ELAM leader Christos Christou at 10.15.

Stavros Malas, who is running as an independent candidate and is supported by the opposition Akel will submit his candidacy at 10.30, followed by Democratic Party leader Nicholas Papadopoulos at 11 and George Lilikas of the Citizens’ Alliance at 11.15.

Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, who is seeking re-election will be the last to submit his candidacy at 11.45am.

If no candidate wins 50 per cent plus one vote, a run off election is set to be held on February 4.