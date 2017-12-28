Three to be charged in connection with care home death

Three women will appear in court on Friday to be charged in connection with the death earlier this month of 70-year-old Andreas Kyriacou, a patient in a Limassol care home.

Kyriacou was found to have been asphyxiated by a 27-year-old female orderly while being moved to his bed.

Security footage from the care home showed the 27-year-old Sri Lankan woman trying to pull Kyriacou on to his bed and inadvertently strangling him.

An autopsy confirmed asphyxiation as the cause of death.

The 27-year-old woman is facing charges of negligent manslaughter.

The incident occurred on December 19.

In addition, the owner and director of the care home – mother and daughter, aged 69 and 40, respectively – will be charged with aiding and abetting.

The two women had previously been charged for illegally employing the Sri Lankan orderly. They had been released pending the first hearing in the case, scheduled for January 29.

According to initial statements given to police by the care home, at 5:30am on Tuesday, December 19 Kyriacou said he had not been feeling well and was taken back to his bed as he had mobility issues and had been using a zimmer frame to help him move around.

The 27-year-old orderly, who at the time was working the night shift, then left the care home.

A short while later the man was found dead.

The deceased had been staying in a room with two other people and prior to his admission to the care home four months ago, he had been at Athalassa psychiatric facility.