Justice minister opens prison drug treatment facility

Justice Minister Ioanas Nicolaou on Friday officially opened a new facility for the rehabilitation and psychological treatment of convicted drug users.

The new wing is the latest step in the ministry’s attempts to reform and modernize its central prison, after it added a mental health centre in 2014.

“This is the result of the willingness and commitment that the Ministry of Justice and Public Order has exhibited in modernizing its correctional facilities”, Nicolaou said on Friday during the opening ceremony.

The new facility used to be a police detention centre, but has been renovated under European standards.

In his address, Nicolaou said that the ministry had managed to perform its task in a difficult financial time, and that the process of modernization will continue. He added that the new facility provides treatment for drug users who are in prison for other offenses.

Discussion focused on the problems prisoners face in their reintegration into society once they are released. The minister said the state is working on adding them to the minimum guaranteed income plan to smooth their reintroduction into a competitive society.