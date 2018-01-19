Car worth €25,000 stolen in Yeroskipou

January 19th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 4 comments

Car worth €25,000 stolen in Yeroskipou

Paphos police are investigating the theft of a car in Yeroskipou.

The owner reported her car – worth some €25,000 – stolen around 4.30pm on Thursday.

At the time, the car was parked outside the owner’s residence.

Print Friendly
  • Bilbo Bawbag

    Very informative article. I now know a car has been stolen.

    • Vladimir

      Cypriot stupidity knows no limits…

  • Bourne

    Awesome reporting…Make?, model, colour etc.. maybe readers could look out for it if we knew what to look out for.

    • almostbroke

      Another slack day at C M , yes B , your suggestion is a very good one , more lazy reporting from C M

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close