Car worth €25,000 stolen in Yeroskipou

Paphos police are investigating the theft of a car in Yeroskipou.
The owner reported her car – worth some €25,000 – stolen around 4.30pm on Thursday.
At the time, the car was parked outside the owner’s residence.
