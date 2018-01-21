Presidential candidate Aristidou arrested for public disturbance

Independent presidential candidate Haris Aristidou was arrested, charged and released in Limassol on Sunday for allegedly causing a public disturbance and for littering.

According to Politis, Aristidou was throwing leaflets into the yard of the Ayios Nicolaos church with his campaign slogan ‘Handcuff Thieving Politicians’.

Aristidou was arrested and taken to a police station where he was charged and released, the report said.

Last month, Aristidou complained that the same election slogan was not visible enough in the space under his name on the draft ballot paper that was printed off. It was represented by a symbol of handcuffs.

The campaign camps for Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades and Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas wanted it removed altogether because they found it offensive but the attorney-general ruled later that the ballots would stay as is.