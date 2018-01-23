Man imprisoned for four months over death of Billy the dog

January 23rd, 2018

A protest held by animal rights campaigners at the time of the incident

Four months in prison without suspension was on Tuesday handed by the Supreme Court to Panayiotis Panayiotou, a former hotel employee who had been found guilty of the abuse of Billy the dog that died after being beaten and thrown into a cardboard crusher in 2014.

The head of the Animal Party, Kyriacos Kyriacou said the four-month prison sentence was satisfactory considering that it is harsher than the strictest penalty imposed by court until now, on a person found guilty of animal abuse in 2015.

That previous sentence for animal abuse of a man who caused the death of his dog in 2013 – a Rottweiler named Bruno – after tying him to the back of his car and dragging him through the streets, was for only two months.

“This decision of the Supreme Court sets a precedent,” Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail. “It sends out the message that animal welfare issues ought to be respected”.

Imposing harsher penalties, he said, will act as a deterrent.

Panayiotou, along with a colleague from Bulgaria and the hotel manager were initially put on trial but were all acquitted by the Famagusta district court in 2015 due to lack of evidence and witnesses. Billy was reportedly chased by the two Protaras hotel employees because he was on the hotel’s grounds, beaten and thrown alive into a cardboard crusher. He was rescued by people who heard his cries, but died a few days later.

A necropsy showed the cause of death was brain haemorrhage from severe trauma to the base of Billy’s skull.

The Animal Party, refusing to accept the court ruling, had asked Attorney-General Costas Clerides to look into the case in a memo citing a number of questions and uncertainties. Clerides filed an appeal a few days later.

President of the supreme court Myron Nikolatos last November chaired the appeal hearing. Panayiotou was found guilty last week of animal abuse and negligence. He was the only one to be sentenced as the Bulgarian defendant left the country.

Tsokkos Hotels, the company that manages the hotel, had said the manager did not instruct the two men to treat the stray dog in the way they did, and they took it upon themselves to dump the animal in the crusher, which they claimed was not operational. They were fired after the incident while the manager was suspended.

  • Diana

    I applaud the people who fought for justice.

  • dervit1 .

    Not long enough but better than nothing.

  • Bunny

    Not long enough!

  • JS Gost

    Progress, woefully show and low sanction but progress all the same. This case would never have raised a court case 10 years ago.

    • Evergreen

      I agree.

  • Philippos

    We know what happened to the Cypriot Employee and the Bulgarian. What happened to the Manager who was “suspended”, I wonder? I guess that Tsokkos Hotels are also Owners, as well as “Managers”? What do they have to say about these recent events? Anything at all? (Like Future Prevention, Expression of Regret, Apology Staff Training, New Management Procedure in the Hotels Operating Manual???for example)

    • Neutering, feeding and adoption programme ?

      • Guest

        For the management and staff?

    • gentlegiant161

      One of the owners was very good at organising crowd control on the day so should be able to run most football stadiums…

