Australian Open order of play on Thursday

January 24th, 2018 Australian Open, Sport, Tennis 0 comments

Australian Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding, semi-final matches unless mentioned):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Mixed doubles – quarter-final

Storm Sanders (Australia)/Marc Polmans (Australia) v Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spain)/Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil)

Not before 0300 GMT

Women’s singles

2-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Elise Mertens (Belgium)

Not before 0500 GMT

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 21-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

Not before 0830 GMT

Men’s singles

6-Marin Cilic (Croatia) vs Kyle Edmund (Britain)

Followed by

Men’s doubles – semi-final

6-Bob Bryan (U.S.)/Mike Bryan (U.S.) v 11-Juan Sebastian Cabal (Colombia)/Robert Farah

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close