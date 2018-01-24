Top two clash in championship showdown

The two teams leading the championship, Apoel and Apollon, will meet on Wednesday in Nicosia (6pm) in a match rearranged from Round 9 back in October due to a waterlogged pitch.

Even though the two sides boast the most productive attacks in the league with a total of 104 goals between them, it is unlikely that we shall see a goal spree at the GSP stadium as both coaches will be looking foremost to prevent the other side from unravelling their attacking instincts.

Apoel, who are two points ahead of their opponents, are on an eight-game winning streak and it seems that they have peaked at the right moment.

Their coach Giorgos Donis will be relieved that his influential midfielder Lorenzo Embezilio has trained fully in the last couple of days after missing out last time against AEK.

However Donis has just one of his regular central defenders available and it remains to be seen if midfielder Nuno Morais will drop back to fill the gap or whether he will deploy young Greek defender Praxitelis Vouros in that position.

His counterpart at Apollon, Sofronis Avgousti, saw his side win their first derby game of the season last week against Omonia easing the pressure off the young Cypriot coach and his players, despite the club being unbeaten in the league so far this season.

The talented Alex da Silva is the only doubt for the Limassol team with the odds of making the starting eleven in his favour.

There is also action in the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday, with AEK hosting Aris in the first leg of their last 16 clash (5pm).