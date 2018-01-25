Share of RES 17 per cent in EU in 2016, 9.3 per cent in Cyprus

In 2016, the share of energy from renewable sources (RES) in gross final consumption of energy reached 17 per cent in the European Union (EU), double the share in 2004 (8.5 per cent), the first year for which the data are available.

The EU target is to obtain 20 per cent of energy in gross final consumption of energy from renewable sources by 2020 and at least 27 per cent by 2030.

In Cyprus the share of energy from renewable sources, expressed in percentage of gross final energy consumption was 9.3 per cent in 2016 down from 9.4 per cent in 2015 while the national target for 2020 is set at 13 per cent. The same rate was 8.1 per cent in 2013, and 8.9 per cent in 2014, and only 3.1 in 2004.

Each EU Member State has its own Europe 2020 target. The national targets take into account the member states` different starting points, renewable energy potential and economic performance. Among the 28 EU Member States, 11 have already reached the level required to meet their national 2020 targets: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Finland and Sweden. Austria is less than 1 percentage point (pp) away from its 2020 target.

At the opposite end of the scale, the Netherlands (8.0 pp from its 2020 objective), France (7.0 pp), Ireland (6.5 pp), the United Kingdom (5.7 pp) and Luxembourg (5.6 pp) are the furthest away from their targets.

