Authorities say everything is ready for election

Everything is in place for the smooth running of the presidential election on Sunday, Chief Returns Officer Kypros Kyprianou told a press conference on Friday.

He said all political activities, pre-election events and text messages being sent by candidates must end by midnight on Friday and that this election will be carefully monitored by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The OSCE will look at the campaigns, the media coverage and the candidates’ election expenses.

“We assure you that everything is ready for the election on Sunday and for the second-round next week if it is required,” he said.

He added that if everything runs smoothly the first results will be announced around half past six and the final figures at about half past eight.

Around a thousand unemployed graduates will work at the polling stations. On the day of the election more than seven thousand officials and police officers will cover the election.

Kyprianou said that the election process will cost over four million euros and that polling stations have been set up in 15 countries to accommodate voters abroad.

He reminded voters that mobiles are prohibited at the polling station and that they should use the proper voting methods as determined by the law – marking the ballot paper with ‘+’,’ Χ’ or ‘√’ in the designated spot. Voting times are 07:00-18:00, with a one-hour break at 12pm.

A second round will take place on February 4 if no candidate manages to garner than 50 per cent of the valid votes.

Police Press Officer Stelios Stylianou said on Friday that the police force is ready for the election, employing two thousand officers to make sure the election runs smoothly and the public is safe.

“Immediately after the vote counting process police officers will accompany the wardens of each polling station, along with the ballot boxes, to the Elector’s Office of each district” he added.

Further information about where to vote is at wtv.elections.moi.gov.cy or on 7777 2212.