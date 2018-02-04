President Nicos Anastasiades re-elected (VIDEO)

On the night that Nicos Anastasiades was elected for a second term as president of Cyprus, we went to the Eleftheria Stadium in Nicosia and spoke to a few of his supporters as they waited for him to arrive.
