Man arrested after being caught burying drugs in ground, police say

A 57-year-old man is to appear in court on Sunday after he was arrested when police said they spotted him burying drugs in a hole in the ground in Nicosia on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man was seen by officers at approximately 5:50pm on Friday, hiding a suspicious package in the ground. He then left the area, police said.

They discovered that the suspicious plastic package contained approximately 50g of a crystalline substance, similar to methamphetamine. The man was arrested shortly afterwards.

During a court-ordered search of his home, officers seized another bag containing the same substance, along with other evidence, they said.

The 57-year-old appeared in Nicosia District Court on Saturday, where the judge ordered he reappear on Sunday to continue with the remand procedures. In the meantime, he is being held in a police cell in Nicosia.