Man arrested after being caught burying drugs in ground, police say

February 10th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Man arrested after being caught burying drugs in ground, police say

A 57-year-old man is to appear in court on Sunday after he was arrested when police said they spotted him burying drugs in a hole in the ground in Nicosia on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man was seen by officers at approximately 5:50pm on Friday, hiding a suspicious package in the ground.  He then left the area, police said.

They discovered that the suspicious plastic package contained approximately 50g of a crystalline substance, similar to methamphetamine.  The man was arrested shortly afterwards.

During a court-ordered search of his home, officers seized another bag containing the same substance, along with other evidence, they said.

The 57-year-old appeared in Nicosia District Court on Saturday, where the judge ordered he reappear on Sunday to continue with the remand procedures. In the meantime, he is being held in a police cell in Nicosia.

Print Friendly
  • Paralimni

    Starting to become an weekly report in the past year soon this island will be destroyed if they don’t act
    now and put more effort in to trying to stop it .

  • JS Gost

    He could have a good defense, ‘they were planted’

    • Guest

      Nice one!

    • SuzieQ

      🤗🤗

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close