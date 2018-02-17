Cultural happenings at the foundation

So far this year The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation has given us a look into the world of Greek poetry for Valentine’s Day, a lecture and exhibition to get us thinking about how the contemporary face of art is always changing but there is more to look forward to with the remainder of its February events.

On Wednesday, the foundation will present the lecture The Image of the Resurrection of Christ: Reflections of the History of Cyprus with historian Dr Nasa Patapiou at 7.30pm. Patapiou will unfold a shocking story of a young woman who lived through the 1570-1571 war in Cyprus, by displaying historical facts and a photograph from the 16th century. Through the story of the young lady, a 16-year-old daughter of a wealthy family who was married off a few months before the war and occupation of Cyprus by the Ottoman Empire, the history of the island at the time will be looked into.

The wealthy woman lost her husband and father during the war and she was taken prisoner, together with her two sisters. She lived as a slave for 20 years and when she was finally freed, she fled to Venice where she gave an icon of the resurrection of Christ to a monastery, something she had vowed to do when she was free.

The remainder of the month involves the foundation’s educational programmes for schools. The two programmes in place from February until June are targeted at children in the fourth and fifth class of primary school, and children from first and second class of secondary school.

The programme for primary school students, under the name Something Ancient is Cooking, deals with aspects of nutrition in Cyprus during antiquity and how these aspects are an integral part of our cultural heritage. With the cooperation of the Museum of Cypriot Food and Nutrition, the foundation will use an interactive musical narrative to focus on the raw foods that were part of our diet in ancient times, how they were processed, stored, served and eaten. A variety of interactive activities and games – during which the kids will come into contact with food from the time and the utensils used – will also help the children learn about cooking in ancient times.

The programme for secondary school students aged 12 to 15 over the next five months will introduce the kids to the foundation’s coin collection.

Under the name Invaluable Coins and other Valuables, the programme will take place at the Museum of History of Cypriot Coinage at the foundation in Nicosia and introduce students to modern and ancient coins. They will also come into contact with a number of other valuable objects, so they can see how value comes in different shapes and items. But monetary value is not the only thing that the students will learn about, they will also learn about everyday issues concerned with the value we put on objects and situations. The ideology we place on valuables will also be covered to show the students how this effects our social and historical development.

The Icon of the Resurrection of Christ: Reflections of the History of Cyprus

Lecture by Nasa Patapiou. February 21. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-128157

Something Ancient is Cooking

School education programme for primary school students, to do with nutrition in antiquity. February until June. Pierides Museum, Zinonos Kitieos 2, Larnaca. Tel: 22-128182

Invaluable Coins and other Valuables

School education programme for secondary school students, to do with coins. February until June. Museum of History of Cypriot Coinage, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Free. Tel: 22-128182