February 17th, 2018 Brexit, World 20 comments

May wins backing for EU security pact, timing unclear

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks at the Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Theresa May made her case on Saturday for a new security treaty with the EU from next year, winning support from EU and US officials who agreed the issue was too important to risk getting subsumed in broader Brexit negotiations.

In a speech to Western leaders and officials in Munich, May promised that London would continue to lead military missions and share intelligence if Brussels agreed to a pact “effective from 2019”, the year Britain is due to leave the bloc.

May’s government is using a series of speeches to set out its vision for Britain outside the European Union. But the loudest applause during her appearance came when the event’s organiser, German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger, said: “Things would be so much easier if you stayed.”

But May was adamant: “We are leaving the EU and there is no question of a second referendum or going back, and I think that’s important,” she told the Munich Security Conference.

“The partnership that we need to create is one that offers UK and EU way to combine our efforts to greatest effect where this is in our shared interest,” May said of her security plan.

Britain is one of the top three users of data from European Union police agency Europol. But as it leaves the EU, there is a risk that it will be shut out of this cooperation, becoming more vulnerable to Islamist militants, officials say.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU’s chief executive, welcomed a “security alliance” with Britain, adding that the issue should be separated from the rest of the Brexit debate.

Britain, along with France, is Europe’s biggest military power and leads two European Union military missions while sending troops to Estonia under a NATO flag.

With a host of issues still unresolved and infighting over Brexit dividing May’s government just over a year before Britain is due to leave, security is one of London’s biggest bargaining chips as it seeks a new deal with Brussels.

Britain’s interior minister last year told the EU it could “take our information with us” if it left the bloc without a deal on security.

May emphasised she was committed to European security, warned against competition between Britain and the rest of Europe and said that both sides should do “whatever is most practical and pragmatic in ensuring our collective security.”

Juncker said security should not be conflated with “other questions relating to Brexit,” also quashing any British hopes that a security treaty might be a way into a free-trade deal.

“I wouldn’t like to put security policy considerations with trade policy considerations in one hat. I understand why some would like to do that, but we don’t want to,” he said.

VEILED THREAT?

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed close security cooperation between Britain and the EU after Brexit, while Stoltenberg’s predecessor at the alliance, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, told Reuters May’s was a strong speech.

“I think that is what we should aim for, but any treaty is very time-consuming. The timeline is unrealistic,” Fogh Rasmussen said.

A senior US official said: “We know the goal, but I don’t know if this is the right vehicle.”

But May’s call to set aside “rigid institutional structures” to enable a quick agreement on security was less well received.

“What she meant was not specified and sounded like a veiled threat,” said EU lawmaker Marietje Schaake, a Dutch centrist.

One senior EU official in Munich said that May would need to submit a formal negotiating paper to detail her ideas and then allow EU and British negotiators to move forward.

But the EU official said May’s proposal was essentially not new and could only come after Britain and the EU had agreed a divorce settlement. “The European Union also wants a new security arrangement with Britain, but it can’t be done before we agree on other issues,” the official said.

While the status of the Irish border and citizens rights were broadly settled in December, EU negotiators say they are now waiting for Britain to say what kind of future trade relationship it wants.

Agreement on that front would allow EU leaders to endorse the plan at a Brussels summit on March 22-23 and move on to a special transition arrangement ending in December 2020.

  • Banjo

    The UK accounts for 40% of the EUs military firepower and 40% of its defence research capability, of course they want a deal …… it’s a sensible approach.

    I see the children are now playing with no adult supervision at all.

    • gentlegiant161

      Greece has more tanks that France and UK combined….UK is still waiting for the latest defence review where even in such a conflictual period more cuts are expected the Army hasn’t been this small for decades, and thee is talk of losing Royal Marine commando units.
      The devaluation of the pound has taken a big chunk out of the defence budget so the 2% GDP is smaller.

      • Banjo

        Ah yes , the Greek tanks ….. German built ones.

        Interesting isn’t if that a bankrupt EU member nation has been buying such a lot of military hardware from a ……. well a not bankrupt memeber, we’ll just call it that.

        Haircut anyone!!!!!!

        • gentlegiant161

          Actually Greece is in a better financial situation than the UK now, who it has just overtaken. ( full fact: EU and Greece ) that Greece didn’t spend the money on Infrastructure and work creation you would need to ask the Greeks why. Didn’t Cyprus buy some of their old called out stuff along with some telegraph poles.?

          • Banjo

            What do you call a ‘ financial situation ‘

            The Greek national debt is 180% Of its GDP and has over 20% unemployment.

            • gentlegiant161

              Sigh….Bloomberg Feb 2018.
              “So much for wishful thinking. In a role reversal not even the most prescient dared to anticipate, Greece is growing faster than the U.K. and outperforming it in financial markets. That’s because Greek citizens, who rejected bailout terms from EU creditors in a July 2015 referendum, never embraced a rupture with Europe or the return to a drachma-based economy. Now that Europe is leading the developed world in growth, productivity and job creation after the euro gained 14.2 percent last year — the most among 16 major currencies and the strongest appreciation since 2003 — Greece is the biggest beneficiary and Britain is the new sick man of Europe.”
              Maybe find the article And read it yourself in full

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Here’s a somewhat contradictory report to your base less assertion

      France retains one of the most capable military forces in Europe. Unlike Britain, France retains a completely independent nuclear deterrent and an independent industrial base. It has its own indigenous ballistic missile submarines that carry French designed missiles armed with French warheads. It also maintains its own air and land-based nuclear deterrent using French designed Mirage 2000N bombers and the ASMP missile.

      France also retains a formidable conventional military force of 215,000 troops. The French army is well equipped with LeClerc main battle tanks and Tiger helicopters. Meanwhile, French special operations forces have acquitted themselves well in Afghanistan and Mali.

      The French Navy—which has its own nuclear-powered aircraft carrier—is larger and arguably more capable than its traditional British rival. The carrier operates a mix of Rafale fighters and Super Etendard strike aircraft. The French Navy also maintains six attack subs, three amphibious assault ships and 21 surface combatants.

      The French air force maintains a force of 220 combat aircraft including the Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighters. It also maintains a force of four AWACS aircraft and 14 tankers along with a tactical transport fleet.

      Britain on the other hand: is still a formidable force—but it’s not the globe spanning juggernaught that held a dozen civilizations under its thrall. The United Kingdom still maintains a nuclear arsenal, but the missiles are supplied by the United States. It also needs the United States to conduct nuclear testing—should anyone ever start such tests ever again.

      Meanwhile, Britain’s once mighty defense industrial base is a shadow of its former self. The British aerospace industry that once produced the Spitfire and Gloster Meteor are mostly gone. Instead, the UK must partner with the U.S. and other European powers to build its hardware. Even its once world beating shipbuilding capability has atrophied to the point where the U.K. was forced to ask General Dynamics to help build the Astute-class submarine.

      Why do you need to made things up to comment on here. That is the ultimate insult from you to all commentators on here. The fact that you hold everyone in such condescending contempt that you think you can get away with posting this rubbish and everyone will accept it without question.

  • cyprusclive

    With the prospect of the hard line EU countries having to make the decision between agreeing a good sensible trading relations with their largest customer, the UK, or facing the prospect of the majority of EU nations breaking away and making individual deals with the UK, collective security is vital to ensure third-party nations such as Russia don’t take advantage of mainland Europe’s weakness. As Germany knows full well, the UK is the leader in the security field in Europe and most of the world, its called GCHQ. If the EU foolishly discard the UK’s helping hand they are in danger.

    • Monica

      And if it’s a choice between Europol or Interpol …. Europol is a poor second option.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Typical irrelevant comment from someone who extrapolates a mass of rubbish from one small kernel of factual knowledge. Interpol is much bigger and deals with crime world wide and represent 192 countries. Europol is smaller and deals with intelligence and security of the EU and more generally Europe. Given what the today’s meeting was all about one ought not be too surprised that Interpol wasn’t mentioned until now and in such a deprecating manner by a Brexit ideologue.
        This is the sort of comment Monica might just learn something from but some enjoy wallowing in their self imposed ignorance!

        • Mr Magoo

          I thought you said Banjo was dumber?

          • Evergreen

            Eventually, Monica wins .

            • Mr Magoo

              Yep.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            He is, she’s obviously the dumbest!

            • gentlegiant161

              She’s an out of touch embarrassment ,
              Her kind used to live in Happy Valley in Kenya and shout at the servants…

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I think when May was talking about hard line ideologues not putting “rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology” before the security of UK citizens she was talking about the hard line Brexiteers in her own Cabinet, party and those like yourself who seem to think the UK can survive in some kind of hermetically sealed bubble isolated from reality.
      This time last year she sent that plum Boris Johnson to address this shindig and he managed to wind up everybody with his usual nonsense about Britain winning her independence from the EU. This time round she left the kids at home and attended with all of her top security chiefs everyone of whom is fully aware of just how dependent the UK’s deserved reputation as a security leader is enhanced by and depends on close cooperation with Europol and the Shengeng Information Systems. These guys are pragmatists and they know their EU and US counterparts are pragamatists so I doubt May will be skating on the same thin ice on this as she has been on the other Brexit issues.
      Whatever delusions Brexiteers are entertaining about the UK’s economic prowess, they are not going to be allowed to apply these delusions to our security.

    • Mr Magoo

      The German BND and French DGSG are just as competent as UK intelligent services.
      The UK did invest billions in intelligence and security but unfortunately there were still terrorist attacks i.e Manchester bombing when MI5 was repeatedly warned about Abeidi from various sources including the US.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Actually, the one thing you can be absolutely certain about is that all countries over inflate the worth of their security and intelligence services and there is very little anyone can say or do to prove otherwise And when they’re allies they rarely criticise one another or do anything to undermine one another. May will get a deal out of this and she will have to make a number of concessions on ECJ jurisdiction.

      • gentlegiant161

        Maybot risks losing the ability to use the Europol information and intelligence sources, a fact the British police forces are worried about ..
        The German Intelligence service is comprehensive and far reaching, they have been helpful in plotting some returnees routes and movements .

        It is interesting to note that May was the home Secretary when Lybian refugees in UK were given their passports back and free movement to go and fight against Ghaddafi..anc return……

  • Cydee

    Yes, it would be so much easier if we stayed.

