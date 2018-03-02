The first performances of spring

Over the first few days of spring two female performers will bring their work to the centre stage to showcase and share their artistic ideas.

The first, In Situ is a six-hour performance by Elena Antoniou at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol tomorrow. After performing for nine days, for a total of 56 hours at the Neues Museum in Berlin and the Archaeological Museum in Limassol, Antoniou will introduce her work that involves the human as a creator in a space that has nothing to do with a museum. She will stand on a plinth for six hours and become a live exhibit.

As mentioned by the artist, “the performance In Situ encourages the spectator or visitor to approach the theatre auditorium as an exhibition space, to experience the performance as long as is needed, to exit and return in the space as many times as one wishes.”

The performance is a parallel event within the frame of the 18th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Platform.

The second performance on the agenda is Coffee Spoons of Time by Machi Dimitriadou Lindahl at the Dancehouse Lefkosia on Thursday at 8.30pm.

The dance performance Coffee Spoons of Time was created in 2013. It is an open ongoing project that continuously changes as time changes. Speaking about the performance, Lindahl said while “investigating the experience of the passing of time, I meet the changes that happen to me in the physical, emotional and spiritual level, with a certain playfulness and self-irony which is the gift of maturity.”

In Situ

Long duration performance by Elena Antoniou. March 3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 3pm-8.30pm. Tel: 25-343900

Coffee Spoons of Time

Solo performance by Machi Dimitriadou Lindahl. March 8. Dancehouse Lefkosia, 25 Parthenonos, Ayios Andreas, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 70-005035