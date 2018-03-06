Blood found in Rottweiler cages thought that of dead woman (updated)

March 6th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 18 comments

Blood found in Rottweiler cages thought that of dead woman (updated)

Blood found in the cage of two Rottweilers is believed to be that of the 46-year-old woman mauled to death on February 22, the Paphos District Court heard on Tuesday.

Police told the court that the blood had been identified through DNA testing by the Genetics Institute in Cyprus and that it belonged to Petruna Nikolova, who had been found dead in a nearby field in Yeroskipou.

The 54-year-old father of the dog-owner, who has been in police custody for four days, was remanded for a further two. The dog-owner, 27, is also currently in police custody, after having previously been issued with a six-day remand order.

Police are also continuing to search for the two dogs suspected of attacking Nikolova and in whose cage the blood was found. CyBC reported that the dogs are believed to have been killed and buried, but investigations to find them are still underway, as is an investigation to find the 54-year-old’s hunting rifle, which was also reported missing.

Earlier, the head of the medical association’s ethics committee said that all was not well with state pathologists in Cyprus after a fifth post-mortem was ordered on the body of the woman.

Vasos Economou said the situation was unacceptable and a major embarrassment for Cyprus. He suggested that the branch of pathologists was problematic and the debacle was not an isolated incident.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides announced on Monday that pathologist Chara Spiliopulou would be flying in from Greece to carry out the fifth post-mortem on the body of Nikolova due to the conflicting results from the previous four autopsies, three of which indicated the woman had died from a dog attack and one – the first – from farming equipment.

“It is not a random error that can happen to any professional,” Economou told the Cyprus News Agency.
Economou said Cyprus has become a laughingstock abroad and people had to assume their responsibilities.

He urged the authorities to deal with the issue, adding that there had been mistakes before and nothing was done despite the recommendations.

Economou said he feared that the matter would be brushed under the carpet.

“Everyone can make a mistake, it is human, bearable, but our duty is to reduce the possibility of making a mistake or showing negligence as much as possible,” he said. “We must be stricter with doctors because they handle the most valuable things to humans, health and life.”

Nikolova arrived in Cyprus a few days before her death with her partner Ivan Ivanov and stayed in Yeroskipou. She was out searching for work when she was found seriously injured in a potato field and died on her way to the hospital before being able to tell anyone what had happened.

The first autopsy, carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Nicolas Charalambous, cited the cause of death as being hemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

In the meantime, suspicions were raised due to the presence in the area of several dogs, prompting a second autopsy by Charalambous in the presence of a vet. That one found her death was “likely caused by dogs”.

Two more autopsies were carried out since, one on behalf of her family and one by a pathologist hired by two suspects arrested by police. Both found that her death was caused by dog bites.

Print Friendly
  • Petra Dao

    whay a shame!! every year we hear a story about those cruel dogs killing an infant, kids and innocent people. animals are animals and should be locked in cages

  • Petra Dao

    dogs should be banned

    • UandP

      stupid people should be banned!

  • Susie Wood

    Absolutely heartbreaking that a woman out looking for work is killed like this and then an absolute farce of an investigation takes place. Not that I’m surprised, this country is beyond belief in so many ways!!!!

  • Barry White

    There must be a pattern here somewhere, anyone?

    “Cyprus has become a laughing stock abroad and people had to assume their responsibilities……”

    • Death by dog bite and coverup
    • NPL’s
    • Title deeds
    • Depositors’ bank deposits stolen
    • Loan Guarantors
    • CYPROB
    • “Developers”
    • Civil Servants’ strokes
    • Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • David Grimmett

    What an awful way to die. RIP.

  • LMS

    Just to be certain, these incompetent fools should test the blood found in the cage, five times.

  • almostbroke

    Did the police not examine the dog cages during their investigation !!!! If not ! Why not !!!!

    • LMS

      Because that would involve putting down their coffee, finishing their cake, switching off their mobile phones, finding the keys to the car and going out to do police work… Impossible..

  • Kyrenia

    This is very disturbing. Someone looking for work is savagely killed by dogs is bad enough. But the suspicion of a cover up is outrageous. Poor woman. RIP.

  • Colin Evans

    Is it not a blessing that these Doctors are only practising on dead patients. I shudder to think what the outcome could be if they were let loose on the living!!

    • Barry White

      Amen Colin, Amen.

  • MountainMan

    Maybe the first pathologists should have cited cause of death as “haemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment” or dog bites. They would then have covered themselves.

    • Neroli

      If they cant tell the difference between a dog attack and farm machinery they need to be struck off. I suppose it was time for lunch and they couldn’t be bothered or just plain thick.

      • Barry White

        Add in she was Bulgarian and I think you have it covered, Ms N.

  • Kevin Ingham

    The original pathologist was either grossly incompetent.or complicit in covering up the attack.

    For a woman to be savaged by a pair of rottweilers, the owners of the dogs callous enough to try and cover it up with a “plan” that left the woman to die in agony is bad enough, for a state official to try and hide what went on is disgusting

  • Neroli

    The whole thing is appalling and the pathologist should definitely be suspended as of yesterday. Economou saying that Cyprus is a laughing stock abroad, – glad he said that and not me!

  • Mr Magoo

    Hmmm, a post mortem on the Pathologists. That would make interesting reading. Still no cremation options in Cyprus, so I guess they are destined for the graveyard or maybe promotion.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close