March 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 9 comments

Police arrest suspected burglars

Police arrested two men in Limassol in connection with possession of burglary tools at night, a cleaver, stolen property, and traffic offences, it was reported on Saturday.

The pair, aged 28 and 35, were arrested at around 9pm after they tried to escape a police patrol in their car.

Officers saw that the suspects’ vehicle had no registration plates but when they asked them to stop, the driver accelerated in a bid to get away.

Police managed to intercept the car whose driver then tried to flee on foot. He was caught by an officer shortly afterwards, police said.

A search of their car found a cleaver with a metal grip, two screwdrivers, a wire cutter, and other items.

 

  • Looser

    Was that really worth publishing?

    • Leo

      It was only published to wind up the Greek Bashers.

  • almostbroke

    Can we draw an inference from this report in C M , that the perpetrators in this case were not foreign !!!!

    • johnnywires

      does it matter?

      • almostbroke

        Yes !

        • Leo

          Nothing to do with you being a Greek Basher?

          • Colin Evans

            What have Greeks got to do with this report? After all they are a long way away!

            • Leo

              Read the article and the post I answered to.

          • almostbroke

            As Colin said nothing to do with Greece , ‘bashed ‘ or ‘otherwise ‘ . It’s ‘balanced ‘ reporting ‘ is the issue here !

