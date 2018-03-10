Police arrest suspected burglars

Police arrested two men in Limassol in connection with possession of burglary tools at night, a cleaver, stolen property, and traffic offences, it was reported on Saturday.

The pair, aged 28 and 35, were arrested at around 9pm after they tried to escape a police patrol in their car.

Officers saw that the suspects’ vehicle had no registration plates but when they asked them to stop, the driver accelerated in a bid to get away.

Police managed to intercept the car whose driver then tried to flee on foot. He was caught by an officer shortly afterwards, police said.

A search of their car found a cleaver with a metal grip, two screwdrivers, a wire cutter, and other items.