Waddling off with Mother Goose

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will do its part to celebrate International Francophonie Day – on March 20 – with family concerts bringing French fairy tales to life.

The concerts will take place tomorrow at Larnaca Municipal Theatre at 3.30pm and 5pm, and at the Pallas Theatre in Nicosia on Sunday again at 3.30pm and 5pm, giving us all the chance to remind ourselves of or get to know well-known fairy tales through music. We will hear all about Sleeping Beauty and Little Tom Thumb, Laideronette, the (not-so-pretty) Empress of the Pagodas and Beauty and the Beast. Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose will also be on the menu. And to wrap things up, we will be able to join the orchestra for a walk through the Fairy Garden, where Prince Charming also makes an appearance to wake up his beloved.

The telling of the stories will be narrated by Marina Katsari, while images will be projected and the orchestra will be conducted by Jens Georg Bachmann.

International Francophonie Day is celebrated by the 77 member-states of the International Organization of La Francophonie. Cyprus holds an observer status in the organisation, with events marking the day taking place throughout the island for the whole of the month.

French Fairytales

Family concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. March 17. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 3.30pm and 5pm. €5. Tel: 22-463144

March 18. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 3.30pm and 5pm