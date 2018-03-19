Iwo Jima docks at Limassol port

March 19th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Photo: CNA

The USS Iwo Jima docked at Limassol port on Monday morning for refuelling and crew R&R, reports said.

Sailing from Haifa in Israel, the Iwo Jima, which has a crew of 2,500 US navy personnel, has been in the Eastern Mediterranean for two weeks to take part in the Juniper Cobra (JC18) military drill with Israel.

According to an announcement by the Amphibious Preparedness Team (ARG), posted on the US-Navy website, while JC18 allows the US and Israel to increase interoperability between its various military forces.

The Juniper Cobra series has been regularly conducted since 2001 with the last iteration, JC16, being held in 2016.

 

  • athessalonian

    “Politis” published a relatively small article on this as well.
    While the article was rather self explanatory, here is the closing sentence I was unable to decipher:
    “Iwo Jima is in the Eastern Mediterranean region for maritime safety operations.”

    • MP

      What was it that confused you?

  • Louis

    Those yanks had better watch out!!
    Mighty Turkish Warships around!,

  • Leo

    Ahhh…they know where we are, when they need us.

    • Really?

      They need you? I think you got the order mixed up.

      • Leo

        Read the article.

