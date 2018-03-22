CM Online introduces Cyprus Schools Guide

Cyprus Mail Online today introduces its Schools Guide page, which has all information about Cyprus’ private schools in one place.

The Guide provides parents with a comprehensive introduction to the choices on offer, working as a first port of call before exploring individual school websites, links to which are provided.

Schools are grouped according to district and are listed in alphabetical order. Every school completed the same questionnaire, designed to provide the main information parents want to know when exploring their choices.

The page, which also includes general articles about private education as well as offering advice on how to choose the right school for your child, will be regularly updated with news from the schools. We hope it is useful and your suggestions ([email protected]) for making it better are welcome.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS GUIDE