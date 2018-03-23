Three teens arrested over firecrackers

March 23rd, 2018

Three teenagers were arrested in Peyia, Paphos on Thursday for possessing explosive material that could be used to construct firecrackers.

According to police, the three, two 18-year-old and one 17-year-old youths, were found in a small building in Peyia where metal pipes, sulphur, potassium and other materials used to construct explosives were stored.

After their arrest the suspects admitted they had been using the building for several years but denied the materials belonged to them.

A meeting between police and representatives of the municipalities in the Paphos region was recently held during which problems with firecrackers and Easter bonfires were discussed and measures to tackle them were examined.

  • Benny bumble

    Well done Mr Plod, that didn’t take long did it, Fire-crackers have only being going off in the municipal car-park for three weeks. But he-ho kids will be kids, until they blow there fingers off, then it will be everybodys fault but there,s.

