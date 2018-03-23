Three teens arrested over firecrackers

Three teenagers were arrested in Peyia, Paphos on Thursday for possessing explosive material that could be used to construct firecrackers.

According to police, the three, two 18-year-old and one 17-year-old youths, were found in a small building in Peyia where metal pipes, sulphur, potassium and other materials used to construct explosives were stored.

After their arrest the suspects admitted they had been using the building for several years but denied the materials belonged to them.

A meeting between police and representatives of the municipalities in the Paphos region was recently held during which problems with firecrackers and Easter bonfires were discussed and measures to tackle them were examined.