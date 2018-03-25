Macron to continue dialogue with Turkey on Cyprus and Aegean

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his willingness to continue the close dialogue with Turkey on the situation off Cyprus and in the Aegean, a statement released by his office said.

Macron, in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed “concern” over Turkey`s military offensive in Afrin, Syria, telling Erdogan it was vital for humanitarian aid to be allowed to reach the area.

During the conversation, the French leader emphasised the “strategic importance of our partnership with Turkey, particularly in the fight against terrorism and in all other regional crises.” Macron said “top priority” should be given to the fight against the Islamic State “which is for France a national security issue.”

In the statement on Saturday, the Elysee said that Macron called on “all the actors engaged on the ground to respect without any further delay the cessation of hostilities throughout Syria and to build a durable political solution.”

On that basis, Macron, “in agreement with his Turkish counterpart, wished that in-depth and intensive exchanges will continue in the coming days on Syria, and expressed his will to continue the close dialogue with Turkey on the situation off Cyprus and in the Aegean Sea,” the statement said.

Last month, a drill ship contracted by Italian energy company Eni to explore offshore Cyprus left the area, after Turkish warships blocked its path to its target in Block 3 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

  • ROC

    What an idiot this French president is: Turkey is killing the YPG who were the forefront of wiping out Isis and this moron wants to jump in bed with the aggressor( Turkey) everyone know that Turkey was colluding with Isis and is just as guily as Isis terrorism itself.

