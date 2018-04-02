Apollon humbled by superb AEK

Leaders Apollon were humbled at the Arena stadium by an impressive AEK as they went down 3-0 allowing Apoel to draw level with them at the top of the table following their home win over AEL.

In the bottom group, Olympiakos kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding relegation with an emphatic 3-0 win over Pafos FC.

AEK have not lost at the Arena stadium in 15 months but few expected such an emphatic win against the most in-form side of the championship.

The Larnaca team were in complete control right from the start and never allowed Apollon to settle into their stride.

For their part Apollon looked jaded and predictable and even though their coach Sofronis Avgousti tried to change things around before the end of the first 45 minutes their opponents always seemed to be a step ahead.

AEK raced into a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to strikes by Acoran and Ivan Triscovski while their winter signing Apostolos Giannou put the icing on the cake with a goal seven minutes from the end.

Elsewhere, there was a late goal flurry at the GSP stadium where all four goals were scored in the final ten minutes with Apoel running out 3-1 winners against AEL.

It was a very poor game with Apoel bossing possession but unable to create any openings. AEL coped with ease with Apoel’s predictable and lethargic play and could have taken the lead early in the second half if their strikers had shown more composure in front of goal.

Igor de Camargo finally broke the deadlock in the 81st minute and the same player found the net five minutes later to give his team a two-goal lead.

AEL’s returning captain Dossa Junior reduced the arrears in added time but Apoel restored their two-goal advantage after Nuno Morais converted his eighth penalty of the season.

Third-placed Anorthosis defeated Omonia 2-1 and maintained their two-point advantage over AEK while Omonia remain the only team who have yet to pick up a point in the playoffs.

Anorthsis’ Slovak striker Michal Duris opened the score in the 12th minute but five minutes later Matt Derbyshire levelled for the Nicosia team before Duris got the winner midway into the second half.

In his first game in charge of Olympiakos, Vesko Michailovic managed to get the best out of his players who defeated Pafos FC with consummate ease.

Pafos FC’s performance was woeful and they could have left Nicosia with a much heavier defeat.

However Olympiakos are still six points adrift and this win will mean nothing in their battle for safety unless they continue winning.

Polici opened the score in the 25th minute with two second-half goals by Tribeau and Castro sealing the points for Olympiakos.

In the other two relegation group games Nea Salamina defeated Ermis Aradippou 2-0 while Doxa Katokopias beat Alki by the odd goal in a seven-goal thriller.