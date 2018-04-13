Local, traditional music inspires

We have become used to classical instruments being used to create more rocking sounds, but what happens when you take the roots of traditional music and experiment with it to compose music with a more modern twist? Find out during three concerts by the TratSik String Quartet Project starting today.

The inaugural concert, which will introduce a different approach to traditional music of Cyprus, will take place tonight at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Limassol at 8pm. This first concert will be part of the Commandaria Orchestra and Friends fifth season of chamber music concerts. The concert will then move on to Paphos on Sunday and Nicosia on Monday.

This new and exciting chamber music project will debut new music influenced and inspired by the traditional music idiom of Cyprus, with George Hadjigeorgiou and Spyros Spyrou on the violins, Nikolas Efthymiou on the viola and Doros Zesimos on the cello.

At this first concert The TratSik String Quartet will present the works of four young Cypriot composers (Andreas Papapetrou, Andys Skordis, Dimitris Tsoukas and Stavros Choplaros) who, free of standard compositional approaches and expected orchestrations, created music based on Cypriot musical tradition. They were commissioned to compose new pieces for the four players of the string quartet on the basis of using and maintaining almost unaltered the folk-oriented nature of the melodic material of the Cypriot songs and dances from which they were inspired, such as Psintri Vasilitzia mou, Desmosomes, I Stamna and O Voskos. They were also asked to feel free to explore and combine the simplicity of tradition with modern vocabulary, experimental extended performance techniques and the dynamic characteristics of the string quartet to give to the music an individual, distinctive character and a personal aesthetic.

TratSik String Quartet

Chamber music performance. April 13. Cyprus Wine Museum, 42 Pafos & Knights Street Corner, Erimi, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 25-873808

April 15. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420

April 16. Arte Music Academy, 34-36 Leonidou Street, Nicosia. 8pm. €10. Tel: 22-676823