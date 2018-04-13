News podcast: ECHR decision affects property owners in the north

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Demonstrators will gather this weekend to protest against uncontrolled developments near Natura 2000 sites;
- A judgement by the European Court of Human Rights has implications for owners of property in the occupied areas;
- UK Cypriots lobby British MPs about Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ;
- A turtle hotline will enable the authorities to rescue injured turtles faster
For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/