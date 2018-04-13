News podcast: ECHR decision affects property owners in the north

News podcast: ECHR decision affects property owners in the north

Immoveable Property Commission offices in northern Nicosia

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Demonstrators will gather this weekend to protest against uncontrolled developments near Natura 2000 sites;
  • A judgement by the European Court of Human Rights has implications for owners of property in the occupied areas;
  • UK Cypriots lobby British MPs about Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ;
  • A turtle hotline will enable the authorities to rescue injured turtles faster

