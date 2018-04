An elderly woman has been found dead bound and gagged in her bed in Aglandjia in Nicosia in what appears to have been a burglary, reports said.

The woman, reports said, was aged 70 lived alone in the apartment and her son was living in another apartment in the same building. The reports said she was found at 10am by her daughter who had gone to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment.

Police, forensic pathologists and the mayor of Aglandjia are at the scene.

More later