Akinci calls on ‘government’ to speed up opening of crossing

April 25th, 2018 Cyprus 9 comments

Progress on the Dherynia crossing point appears to have halted

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has called on the ‘government’ in the north to accelerate efforts for the opening of the Dherynia and Apliki/Lefka crossings.

In a written statement, Akinci’s spokesman Barus Burcu said Akinci wants steps to be taken immediately “so that the Turkish Cypriot side will not be blamed if any further delays are experienced”.

He also said it was Akinci who asked for the opening of the two crossings during his dinner with President Nicos Anastasiades on April 16.

The two leaders had originally agreed to the opening of the two points in May 2015. Works moved slowly however and after relations between the leaders became strained at the beginning of 2017, talk of opening the crossings came to a halt. The situation deteriorated after the collapse of the talks in Crans-Montana last July.

“During their dinner Anastasiades said that the Dherynia crossing could open on July 1 and the Apliki crossing point on September 15,” said Burcu in his written statement.

He said Akinci had shared this information with the ‘government’ and was “calling for immediate steps to be taken”. Burcu said Akinci had gone as far as personally calling ‘finance minister’ Serdar Denktash and asked him to get the ball rolling on tenders for remaining work and to make sure the process was completed quickly.

Last week socialist Edek said more crossings should not be opened as it was damaging the Greek Cypriot economy. Dherynia in particular, with its proximity to Famagusta, would create problems for farmers and for tourism as the north would be more easily accessible. Sek union also complained that an underground economy was being created due to the crossing points and Green Line Regulation governing trade between the two sides.

 

 

 

 

 

  • paul

    im starting to think a two state solution with land compensation be the best thing,perhaps nicosia airport could be rebuilt as a kind of “federal” airport or jointly run so both sides arent competing for airlines to larnaca and tymbou (ercan). with varosha back in operation could be a win win and benefit us greatly as well. time to end this charade gone on to long,we all be dead and it still wont be sorted at this rate

    • Leo

      No thanks.

    • TC-Nas

      Paul, your logic will be lost on many. Land adjustments, joint use of infrastructure and fair compensation for the ultimate goal of a two state solution is the way forward. Perhaps, and in time, we could abolish the atilla/green line and make use of the fertile land for a joint venture, maybe molehiya fields or pilavuna factories. We can only live in hope…

      • paul

        its gone on to long,and clinging to the past and seeking justice for whatever side its going nowhere,but im really starting to beleive that the benefits of a solution will compensate for whatever “pain” is genuinely felt in reaching that solution. I mean over three f ing years to open a checkpint and a checkpint in a european island in 2018! a checkpoint is no solution anyway!

  • Philippos

    The Comment about being a threat to tourism is total bunk. with over one million tourists now visiting the occupied area each year, wouldn’t we rather like them to spend some time over here?…and to make it easier for them to do that? As well as that, if you are now, after 15 years of being able to “Cross” telling tourists to The Republic that you cannot visit the Occupied area without going there for a holiday via Ercan, Airport then we shall lose a hell of a lot of tourists and a lot of revenue from the use of Larnaka and Paphos Airports. Can someone please shut these villagers up and think of the villagers of Dheryneia whose village is half lost in the buffer zone and could do with the kind of economic boost that a crossing will generate

    • Dogmeat

      EU tourists can cross over anyhow. Two centre holidays be great idea!

      • paul

        im starting to think your right,both sides may never get justice for the past,but the future can be very bright,a week in kyrenia experiencing turkish cypriot culture,and then another week with us. even under good will conditions tourists can experience both our culture whereever they are on the Island. island could be a goldmine

        • TC-Nas

          Ahh, there in lies the problem Paul. The island in its current limbo stasis IS a gold mine… for a few at least.

    • paul

      phillippos a checkpoint taking over three years to open as beneficial as it is isnt going to solve this problem its time to take hard decisions and painful compromise for the sake of the future. its 2018 and counting in six short years its 50 years from 1974 over 60 since 1963,when does this end. six years from now we could be living in an economic miracle in 2024 rather than another anniversary and all the normal slogans and speeches that have gotten us all nowhere

