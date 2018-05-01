WC Switzerland 1954 – An Overview

Strangely, the two seeded teams did not play one another in the group and extra time was needed if the scores were level after 90 minutes.

Limited television coverage was available for the first time at a World Cup.

On the pitch, Hungary were the best team in the world. The ‘Magnificent Magyars’ were Olympic champions and entered the tournament riding a 32-game unbeaten run.

Uruguay were also a force to be reckoned with, having never previously lost a match at the World Cup finals.

The quarter-final clash between Switzerland and Austria saw Austria beat the hosts 7-5, setting a record which still stands today, for the most goals scored in a World Cup match.

The tournament itself holds the record for the highest goals per game average- 140 goals scored in 26 matches.

Also remembered is the ‘Battle of Berne’, where Hungary beat Brazil 4-2 in a game described as one of the most brutal ever, featuring three red cards and fighting after the final whistle.