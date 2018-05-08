New Paphos bus strike from Wednesday, salaries not paid yet

Bus company Osypa in Paphos will begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday, the second one this month, as they have yet to be paid their wages for April, they said on Tuesday.

The strike is expected to affect 18,000 passengers of which 6,000 are students. A host of tourists, pensioners and the wider general public will also be affected.

A spokesperson for the 237 drivers, Christakis Evangelou said the strike would begin at 6am on Wednesday because despite a deal struck between Osypa and the transport ministry on Friday, no bank transfer for their salaries was made, as promised.

On May 2, the company’s employees began a strike which lasted for four days, leaving all 117 vehicles stationary and thousands affected.

Parents had called on drivers to at least carry out school routes for students, particularly as those in their final year are set to begin Pancyprian exams this month.

The strike came to an end on Friday after an agreement was struck between Osypa and the transport ministry, and the salaries promised.

One of the drivers Nicos Andreou said on Tuesday that he was sorry over the developments but unfortunately the strike would go ahead as the promises made to them were not kept and they are still waiting on their April wages.