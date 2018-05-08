People involved in organised crime ‘to feel police presence’

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Tuesday that police will be cracking down on organised crime following an incident in Limassol in which two officers were shot, critically injuring one.

In a broad meeting with all departments involved in crime fighting, it was decided that each person involved in organised crime will have to deal with the police’s continuous presence with checks, searches and whatever else necessary.

“The aim is to exercise pressure on these people and convey a message of zero tolerance,” the minister said. “They must feel the police presence because in the last act they have turned against the state, something unacceptable that shows how ruthless these people are.”

Nicolaou was criticised heavily by the opposition following Saturday’s incident. There were also calls for his resignation

The minister shrugged off the criticism, saying he has assumed his share of responsibility, stressing that measures were put in place after a problem was identified.

He reiterated that the force must be allowed to monitor telephone communications.

“There is no law regulating the ability of telephone surveillance,” he said.

He was echoed by the chief of police Zaharias Chrystostomou, who said that when he tells his colleagues abroad that they could not monitor phone communications, their question was ‘how do you expect to tackle organised crime?’

The chief also urged the government to fill some 500 vacant positions in the force.

Chrysostomou said he was not going to disclose the force’s plans but he pledged that organised crime will soon get its response which will be unceasing.

The authorities plan to create a special operations unit based on UK standards that will deal with organised crime.

Central and district crime prevention squads will cease dealing with petty offences such as noise pollution, smoking, etc, which the state should not burden the police with, the chief said.

Smaller offences will be dealt with by local stations until the state decides to relieve the force of them.

  • cypbychoice

    The crooks already feel a police presence,in their pockets

  • Sistine301

    What will police involved in disorganized “koumbaros” crime feel?
    Also in my experience, no authority has been effective against noise pollution, irresponsible dog owners, overflowing dumpster garbage from “establishments” littering the streets, etc.
    Only money and connections talk. Otherwise, either get used to the anomie, or get out, if you can.

  • A is B

    Response teams are good and you need them but you need more police on foot patrol, making friends, gaining trust, talking to people.

  • Cydee

    Of course they need to monitor internet/mobile contacts between these sub-humans. Crooks don’t leave messages under stones any more.

  • Anton

    About time to give your resignation in and hopefully someone more capable will be installed. Same person in the same position for almost 6 years and we haven’t seen any improvement whatsoever.

    • Guest

      ‘special operations unit based on UK standards’
      You are correct.

      • A is B

        “Will create” you missed those two words out.

