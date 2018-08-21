Henry wants Bordeaux job, says Wenger

August 21st, 2018 European football, Sport 0 comments

Henry wants Bordeaux job, says Wenger

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Arsene Wenger is in no hurry to return to management but the former Arsenal boss says fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry is interested in taking over at Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 side suspended manager Gus Poyet last week for his comments on the club’s transfer dealings after the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier.

“Yes, he (Henry) wants to do it, he is intelligent and he has the qualities,” Wenger, who is on an extended holiday in Corsica, told local newspaper Corse Matin.

“The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession.”

Wenger ended his 22-year tenure at Arsenal in May. Henry, who played under Wenger at the North London club, became assistant manager of World Cup semi-finalists Belgium in 2016.

